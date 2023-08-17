Orbita Acquires Wellbe Assets

Combined offering creates a seamless digital pathway for patient care

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbita, the leading provider of smart virtual assistants and workflow automation for healthcare, has acquired the assets of Wellbe, a digital health company providing patient navigation for specialty care. The acquisition, which includes Wellbe’s software, customers and select staff, was finalized Aug. 16, 2023.





“This agreement exemplifies how 1+1 can equal 3,” said Patty Riskind, CEO of Orbita. “The combination of our expertise, teams and technologies creates a seamless digital pathway for care – from streamlining patient access, to facilitating the care journey, and enabling timely outreach and follow-up. Providers now have an end-to-end resource to advance their digital-first strategies.”

Established in 2015, Orbita offers interactive virtual assistants and conversational AI to decrease call volume, address patient demand for consumer-friendly interactions, improve the employee experience to reduce turnover, and increase efficiency and throughput. Out-of-the-box solutions that engage patients across web, text and voice channels are built on a scalable platform leveraging conversational and generative AI, natural language understanding, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to meet the unique demands of healthcare.

Focusing on specialty care such as bariatric surgery and orthopedics, Wellbe developed a secure digital navigation solution to address complex care pathways. Patients are more confident and well-prepared for procedures, while clinical and administrative staff benefit from a reduction in tedious and repetitive tasks.

“Orbita has a stellar reputation in healthcare and we’re confident that clients of both companies will be well served by the expanded offering now available to them,” said James Dias, Founder and President of Wellbe.

With the acquisition, Orbita also announced several management changes. Bill Rogers, one of the company’s founders, will focus on his role as Chairman of the Board, stepping away from day-to-day operations. James Donato will serve as Chief Technology Officer and will lead engineering, while Mark Cline, Vice President for Customer Success, will oversee product management and implementation. Both joined Orbita in 2018 and report to Ben Schilens, Chief Customer Officer.

ABOUT ORBITA

Orbita is the connective tissue between providers and patients to make navigating healthcare easier. We partner with healthcare organizations to implement smart virtual assistants, powered by generative and conversational AI, that engage patients across web, text and voice channels. Our solutions – which meet critical privacy and security standards – help providers improve operational efficiency by automating workflows as they face the challenges of labor shortages, while also capturing revenue generated by routine, chronic and preventative care. Visit Orbita.ai.

