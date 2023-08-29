OrBit Markets Wins Google Cloud Customer of the Year

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OrBit Markets, the leading institutional liquidity provider in digital asset options and structured products, announced today that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Customer Award for Financial Services Industry.

Building a digital asset derivatives trading business requires cutting-edge technology combined with stringent security requirements. Exchange market-making generates massive volumes of trading data that are then processed using machine learning techniques in order to continuously refine liquidity provision algorithms. Managing the risk of innovative and bespoke financial products is also very computationally intensive, involving billions of simulations to be run throughout the day. Finally, institutional counterparties rightly expect the highest standards of data privacy, security and reliability.

This Google Cloud Award highlights OrBit’s success in leveraging Google Cloud’s powerful storage solutions, serverless architecture and access management systems in order to offer digital asset derivatives liquidity solutions in full compliance with regulatory expectations.

“ The Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced, and transformative cloud deployments across industries, from around the globe, built on our platform,” said Brian Hall, VP of Product and Industry Marketing at Google Cloud. “ I want to congratulate OrBit Markets on achieving this award and serving as an innovator for the industry.”

“ Over the past year, our business has experienced tremendous growth, with our trading volumes increasing by several orders of magnitude,” said Tianjiao Sun, CTO of OrBit Markets. “ Our collaboration with Google Cloud has been instrumental in the successful scaling of our infrastructure, allowing us to serve the evolving demands of our clients in rapidly changing market conditions.”

About OrBit Markets:

OrBit Markets is the leading institutional liquidity provider of digital asset options and structured derivatives. Founded by a team of former executives in finance and technology, OrBit combines its expert know-how in financial derivatives with the latest blockchain technology. With a mission to develop innovative investment and hedging solutions for digital assets, OrBit Markets offers a wide range of products, including vanilla options, exotic options, and structured derivatives across major and alternative cryptocurrencies. Its services encompass structuring, trading, and market making. For more information, visit orbitmarkets.io.

