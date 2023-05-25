<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Orbit Fab Selects Impulse Space to Support GEO Refueling Mission
Business Wire

Orbit Fab Selects Impulse Space to Support GEO Refueling Mission

di Business Wire

In-Space Logistics Services Leader and the Developer of the RAFTI™ Refueling Port Announce Collaboration in Mid-2025 Exhibition

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. & LAFAYETTE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Impulse Space, Inc. a leader in the development of in-space logistics services for the inner solar system – today announced a landmark hydrazine refueling demonstration mission in geostationary equatorial orbit (GEO), where its Mira orbital service vehicle will serve as a hosting platform for the Orbit Fab fuel depot set to replenish Space Force Satellites in 2025.


“We are eager to collaborate with Orbit Fab, a forerunner in commercial spacecraft refueling services,” said Impulse Space Chief Operating Officer Barry Matsumori. “This demonstration will pave the way for future commercial orbital refueling services, as well as additional collaborative opportunities and missions between Orbit Fab and Impulse Space.”

During the refueling demonstration, the US Space Force Tetra-5 spacecraft will refuel with up to 50kg of hydrazine, using the Orbit Fab fuel depot featuring its RAFTI™ (Rapidly Attachable Fuel Transfer Interface) refueling port. Impulse Space will provide hosting services such as power, communications, attitude control and propulsion for the fuel depot.

“This collaboration with Impulse Space brings us one step closer to a robust in-space economy supported by a network of fuel depots and fuel shuttles in geosynchronous orbit,” said Adam Harris, Orbit Fab’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Establishing a future where companies know in advance the availability and price of fuel will permit them to build their satellites without having to exchange operational capabilities for longer lifetimes, enabling new business models never before thought possible.”

The Orbit Fab refueling demonstration mission will launch in mid-2025 and will deliver fuel to the US Space Force under a contract with the DIU (Defense Innovation Unit).

About Impulse Space

Founded in 2021, Impulse Space is providing agile, economical space logistics services. With a near-term focus on Low Earth Orbit (LEO), services include in-space transportation to custom orbits, in-space payload hosting and space asset repositioning services including deorbiting. Long-term, Impulse will offer services for all classes of payloads to distant destinations such as Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO), the Moon, and Mars. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com.

Those interested in learning more about Impulse Space, future missions and payload availability can contact sales@impulsespace.com.

About Orbit Fab

Orbit Fab is the leading provider of on-orbit refueling services and propellants that make extended in-space missions and the space economy possible. Over the past decade, rockets have become reusable. Orbit Fab has made satellites reusable.

The company, based in Lafayette, Colorado, with offices in the UK, has developed the Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI) fueling port, which is being integrated aboard a growing number of government and commercial spacecraft to enable extended missions in GEO and LEO orbits. Orbit Fab has signed the first government and commercial fuel delivery contracts in GEO.

For more information, visit www.orbitfab.com.

Contacts

Impulse Contact:
Valerie Christopherson and Lora Metzner

Global Results Comms (GRC)
impulse@globalresultspr.com
+1 949 608 0276

Orbit Fab Contact:
marketing@orbitfab.com

Paul Sims

678-576-6126

paul@simscomm.com

Articoli correlati

ASPINA Launches Space Team

Business Wire Business Wire -
CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASPINA--ASPINA is proud to launch its space program by establishing a Space Team within ASPINA in...
Continua a leggere

Argonne hosts demo day for Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twenty startups will present their technologies for a clean energy future at this year's Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Belkin Introduces the Ultimate Power Bank – the BoostCharge™ Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K

Business Wire Business Wire -
Featuring fast charging for Apple Watch and 20W USB-C PD for charging iPhone anytime, anywhereLOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The sentence just...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ASPINA Launches Space Team

Business Wire