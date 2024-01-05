OrbiMed Invests in Strategic Partnership With Nanotronics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nanotronics, the Industrial AI company, today announced a new strategic partnership with OrbiMed, a leading global life sciences investment firm. As part of the transaction, OrbiMed is investing in Nanotronics’ proprietary technology to advance quality control and precision manufacturing across the healthcare and biotech industries.





“AI is redrawing the healthcare landscape and the ability to optimize workflows, automate inspection, and reduce costs associated with R&D and manufacturing will result in better pharmaceutical quality, build more resilient supply chains, and reduce problems with production such as contamination,” said Matthew Rizzo, General Partner of OrbiMed. “We are confident that our investment in Nanotronics will help manufacturers across the healthcare spectrum increase yields and decrease their carbon footprint.”

“As Nanotronics continues to expand on the industries we serve globally, we are pleased to place a stronger emphasis on improving manufacturing quality and production for the industries advancing the future of our humanity,” says CEO and cofounder, Matthew Putman. “The sooner healthcare companies embrace Artificial Intelligence for manufacturing and quality control, the quicker we will see improved patient outcomes.”

About Nanotronics

Nanotronics is an Industrial AI company that deploys advanced optical solutions to optimize manufacturing procedures, effectively refining, and expediting assembly for any industry relying on a precision process for production. Nanotronics uses hardware and software solutions to clean, sort, and manage existing data as well as data collected in real-time across sensors placed strategically within customers’ plants. This data is stored on local servers to ensure maximum security. Nanotronics’ sophisticated AI system correlates data points into actionable insights for manufacturers to correct flaws in the production process while also predicting future errors. This results in an autonomous factory that will drive up yields, decrease waste, and encourage implementation of ESG standards. Nanotronics helps customers bring lab experimentation and R&D innovation to devise scalable business solutions and advance our industrial future. To learn more visit https://nanotronics.co.

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a healthcare investment firm with approximately $17 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry through a range of private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed’s team of over 100 professionals is based in New York City, San Francisco, London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya and other key global markets.

Contacts

Jack Kerwin, Director, Strategy & Business Development



jack@nanotronics.co; press@nanotronics.co