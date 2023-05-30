<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We are pleased to invite you to join Orbia’s Strategy Update Webcast on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, following up on our Investor Day held in May of 2022.

Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Kelly, Chief Financial Officer will provide an update on the Company’s execution of its sustainability-aligned business platform, long-term growth and value creation strategy and multi-year financial targets.

 

Date:

Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

Time:

8:00 a.m. MX | 10:00 a.m. ET

The event will take place via a live stream webcast.

REGISTER HERE

Dial-in numbers:

From USA:

+1-(929)-205-6099

From Mexico:

+52-558 659-6002

Webinar ID:

839 8696 3719

Thank you for your interest in Orbia and we hope to see you there.

Contacts

Gerardo Lozoya

Investor Relations Director

+52 1 (55) 80199904

investors@orbia.com

