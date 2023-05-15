Orbia to Host Strategy Update Webcast on June 6th, 2023

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following up on our Investor Day held in May of 2022, Orbia will host a Strategy Update on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, via a live stream webcast.

Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Kelly, Chief Financial Officer will provide an update on the Company’s execution of its sustainability-aligned business platform, long-term growth and value creation strategy and multi-year financial targets.

Date: Time: Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 8:00 a.m. MX | 10:00 a.m. ET

A formal invitation, with agenda and registration details, will follow as the date approaches.

Thank you for your interest in Orbia and we hope to see you in June.

