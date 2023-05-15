<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Orbia to Host Strategy Update Webcast on June 6th, 2023
Business Wire

Orbia to Host Strategy Update Webcast on June 6th, 2023

di Business Wire

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following up on our Investor Day held in May of 2022, Orbia will host a Strategy Update on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, via a live stream webcast.

Sameer Bharadwaj, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Kelly, Chief Financial Officer will provide an update on the Company’s execution of its sustainability-aligned business platform, long-term growth and value creation strategy and multi-year financial targets.

Date:

Time:

Tuesday, June 6th, 2023

8:00 a.m. MX | 10:00 a.m. ET

A formal invitation, with agenda and registration details, will follow as the date approaches.

Thank you for your interest in Orbia and we hope to see you in June.

Best regards,

Gerardo Lozoya, IRO

investors@orbia.com

Contacts

Orbia

Gerardo Lozoya Latapi

Investor Relations Director

+52 1 (55) 80199904

investors@orbia.com

Articoli correlati

Atlanta-Based Swift Health Medical Group Has Adopted Remote Patient Monitoring to Extend Patient Care Beyond the Clinic

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In order to help improve patient care for patients with chronic conditions, Swift Health Medical Group (“Swift”) https://www.swifturgentcare.com...
Continua a leggere

Rocket Lab Sets Date for Second NASA TROPICS Launch to Deploy Storm Monitoring Constellation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Rocket Lab is preparing to launch the second half of NASA’s TROPICS satellite constellation as early as May 22,...
Continua a leggere

Lucidea to attend AAM 2023 Annual Meeting with leading CMS Argus

Business Wire Business Wire -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Lucidea is the parent company to a full portfolio of market leading museum and archival collections...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Atlanta-Based Swift Health Medical Group Has Adopted Remote Patient Monitoring to Extend Patient Care...

Business Wire