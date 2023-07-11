<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its second quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023.

Management will host a conference call to review results.


Date:

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. MX  |  11:00 a.m. ET
Speakers:

 

Sameer Bharadwaj

Chief Executive Officer

Jim Kelly

Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Lozoya

Investor Relations Director

Dial-in numbers:

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855 817-7630

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247
  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

Contacts

Investors

Gerardo Lozoya, Investor Relations Director

+52 55 5366 4084

gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com

Media

Kacy Karlen, Corporate Communications Director

+1 865-410-3001

kacy.karlen@orbia.com

