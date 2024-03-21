Home Business Wire Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results
Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2024.


Management will host a conference call to review results.

Date:

Friday, April 26, 2024

Time:

9:00 a.m. MX | 11:00 a.m. ET

 Speakers:

  
 

Sameer Bharadwaj

Chief Executive Officer

Jim Kelly

Chief Financial Officer

Diego Echave

VP, Investor Relations
 

Dial-in numbers:

 

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

 

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855 817-7630

 

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247

 

  • When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

 

 

  • Orbia’s latest Investor Presentation is available here.

 

REGISTER HERE

  

 

Contacts

Investors

Diego Echave, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 858-283-6201

investors@orbia.com

Media

Kacy Karlen, Chief Communications Officer

+1 865-410-3001

kacy.karlen@orbia.com

