Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2024 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Management will host a conference call to review results.
|
Date:
Friday, April 26, 2024
|
Time:
9:00 a.m. MX | 11:00 a.m. ET
|
Speakers:
|
Sameer Bharadwaj
Chief Executive Officer
|
Jim Kelly
Chief Financial Officer
|
Diego Echave
VP, Investor Relations
|
Dial-in numbers:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855 817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
|
|
Contacts
Investors
Diego Echave, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 858-283-6201
investors@orbia.com
Media
Kacy Karlen, Chief Communications Officer
+1 865-410-3001
kacy.karlen@orbia.com