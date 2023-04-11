Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023.
Management will host a conference call to review results.
Date:
Time:
Thursday, April 27, 2023
9:00 a.m. MX | 11:00 a.m. ET
Speakers:
Sameer Bharadwaj
Jim Kelly
Gerardo Lozoya
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations Director
Dial-in numbers:
From the USA (toll free):
+1-(888)-339-0721
From Mexico (toll free):
+001-855 817-7630
From other countries:
+1-(412)-317-5247
Contacts
Investors
Gerardo Lozoya, Investor Relations Director
+52 55 5366 4084
gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com
Media
Kacy Karlen, Corporate Communications Director
+1 865-410-3001
kacy.karlen@orbia.com