<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results
Business Wire

Orbia Announces Conference Call For Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results

di Business Wire

MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023.

Management will host a conference call to review results.

Date:

Time:

 

Thursday, April 27, 2023

9:00 a.m. MX | 11:00 a.m. ET

 

 

 

 

Speakers:

 

 

Sameer Bharadwaj

Jim Kelly

Gerardo Lozoya

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Director

 

 

 

Dial-in numbers:
  •  When dialing in, please let the operator know you are here for the Orbia earnings call.
  • Participants are requested to connect 10 minutes prior to start time.
  • The presentation that will be used during the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Orbia website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website shortly after the call is completed. The webcast can be accessed here.

 

 

From the USA (toll free):

+1-(888)-339-0721

 

From Mexico (toll free):

+001-855 817-7630

 

From other countries:

+1-(412)-317-5247

REGISTER HERE

Contacts

Investors

Gerardo Lozoya, Investor Relations Director

+52 55 5366 4084

gerardo.lozoya@orbia.com

Media

Kacy Karlen, Corporate Communications Director

+1 865-410-3001

kacy.karlen@orbia.com

Articoli correlati

Frontgrade Products Enable the European Space Agency’s JUICE Mission

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontgrade Technologies, a leading provider of high-reliability computer systems for space applications, announces that its products...
Continua a leggere

Entegris Appoints Linda LaGorga as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and...
Continua a leggere

Stride Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Frontgrade Products Enable the European Space Agency’s JUICE Mission

Business Wire