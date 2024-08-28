Orangetheory Fitness Strengthens Studio Presence with New Locations in Hyderabad, India and Colorado

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orangetheory Fitness announced the opening of two new studio locations. Expanding its domestic presence, the brand opened a new studio in Arvada, Colorado. Additionally, Orangetheory strengthened its global footprint with the opening of its latest studio in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, India, highlighting its commitment to delivering its best-in-class fitness experience both within the United States and internationally.





“ The openings of our new studios in Hyderabad and Arvada represent our ongoing commitment to expanding our reach and enhancing accessibility to our science-backed, technology-tracked, coach-inspired workouts,” said Dave Long, co-founder and CEO of Orangetheory Fitness. “ Whether it’s our members in India or the U.S., our mission remains to deliver more life to our members through our unique fitness experience.”

Opened in July 2024, the West Arvada Orangetheory Fitness studio is the second location in Arvada, Colorado and the fifth studio for franchisee Shawn Johnson. Opened on August 11, the new Banjara Hills studio is the third location for franchisee Drishti Chhabria. As seasoned franchisees with multiple studio locations, Johnson and Chhabria’s leadership ensures a seamless introduction to the community while strengthening Orangetheory’s growth on a global scale.

Orangetheory Fitness, which recently completed a merger of equals with Self Esteem Brands, is renowned for its heart rate-based group workouts, which combine science, technology and expert coaching to help members live longer, more vibrant lives. The brand’s global expansion and domestic growth reflect its vision to make a lasting impact on the health and wellness of communities worldwide.

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance so members can view their detailed results in real time and monitor progress over time. Each of the workouts is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world’s fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

