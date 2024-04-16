OrangeGrid Now Enabling Mortgage Servicers to Achieve Faster ROI When Pursuing Digital Transformation

Home Business Wire OrangeGrid Now Enabling Mortgage Servicers to Achieve Faster ROI When Pursuing Digital...
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OrangeGrid, a provider of mortgage servicing software, has an entire suite of mortgage servicing workflow solutions including Collections, Bankruptcy, Foreclosure, Loss Mitigation, REO, Loss Analysis, Hazard Claims, Property Preservation & Inspections Oversight and is ready to help Mortgage Servicers with ROI modeling.




The OrangeGrid executive team, which consists of seasoned technology providers in the mortgage servicing space, recognizes that quantifying ROI is a common obstacle for attaining budget approval and sign-off on new software initiatives and is now taking the guesswork out of the decision-making process.

OrangeGrid has started offering an advisory service that enables Mortgage Servicers to achieve a faster ROI when completing their digital transformations. ROI can be measured quantitatively and qualitatively through various means including increased productivity, loss prevention, improved labor costs, technology cost reduction, and compliance savings.

OrangeGrid’s service consists of three parts:

  • Audit of a servicer’s needs regarding a potential digital transformation;
  • Analysis reviewing any costs, labor requirements and challenges and their solutions;
  • Development of a roadmap to digital transformation based on the analysis.

“When done correctly, a digital transformation process is implemented seamlessly into an organization and efficiently transforms the way it conducts business,” said Todd Mobraten, OrangeGrid’s chief executive officer and founder. “OrangeGrid’s digital transformation advisory service has already helped a few top MSR Servicers by enhancing the way data is collected and managed, offering data-driven process automation, and boosting servicers’ ability to offer a better user experience for their investors and customers in the quickest and most cost-effective time.”

About OrangeGrid

Founded in 2014, OrangeGrid, a Dallas-based fintech, is the developer of no-code/low-code software that enables mortgage servicers and their vendors to manage their workflows more effectively across legacy systems and data reporting tools. Learn more at www.orangegrid.com.

