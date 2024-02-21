Orange Logic Named a “Strong Performer” by Independent Research Firm

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orange Logic, the digital asset management platform for innovative enterprises, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management Systems, Q1 2024 report by Chuck Gahun. The report evaluates 13 digital asset management system (DAM) providers based on 26 criteria focused on current offering, strategy, and market presence.





According to the report, “Orange Logic tears down silos with a polymorphic DAM…” and it also states, (Orange Logic) “…excels in templating capabilities that can localize and personalize assets, using Gen AI and data to populate the most appropriate assets.”

Orange Logic’s templating capabilities localize and personalize content using generative AI and contextual data.

The Forrester report noted of Orange Logic that, “…it can perform very well – clocking in over 550,000 API calls in a second and having active clients with 50 million assets and 90,000 users. Reference customers applaud its integrations with Adobe, advanced AI meta-tagging, APIs for AI tools, and search.”

“Being recognized as a Strong Performer by Forrester is an incredibly proud moment for us. We believe this acknowledgment validates our vision and underscores our commitment to innovation, customer focus and leadership in the DAM industry—a commitment started years ago by our Founder and CPO, Karl Facredyn, and delivered upon each and every day to our customers through our ever-increasing R&D efforts,” said Brian McLaughlin, CEO of Orange Logic. “We’re thrilled by this recognition from Forrester. To us, the report acknowledges our decisions to double down on how we apply AI in extremely inventive ways.”

According to the evaluation, “One reference [customer] shared that they have ‘seen a 35% hour decrease for [their] operations and creative teams with the introduction of the [Orange Logic] DAM.’”

