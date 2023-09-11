Orange EV Launches HUSK-e® Series Terminal Trucks Featuring Enhanced Pulling Power, Speed, Acceleration, and Increased Battery Capacity

Orange EV, the undisputed leader in pure electric yard trucks, adds a second product offering with the performance needed for even the heaviest-use port and rail operations.

KANSAS CITY, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orange EV, the United States-based leading manufacturer of electric yard trucks, is launching the all-new HUSK-e® Series terminal truck at this year’s IANA Intermodal EXPO, Sept. 11-13 at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center. Beginning production at Orange EV’s 400,000 sq. ft. global headquarters in Kansas City, the HUSK-e is purpose-built to handle the most demanding needs of port operations, rail and intermodal sites, and other heavier duty applications.









“The HUSK-e complements the current e-TRIEVER® offering from Orange EV by providing customers with THE Big Dog. HUSK-e has been designed specifically for port and rail power, torque, and load requirements while continuing to provide the unmatched reliability, drivability, and service that Orange EV has become known for after 8 years of producing and delivering pure electric yard dogs,” said Kurt Neutgens, Orange EV president and CTO. “We’re thrilled to have a HUSK-e truck on display in Booth #711 at IANA and to be offering Ride & Drive opportunities during the show, highlighting the HUSK-e pulling a twin pick of loaded containers. Like Orange EV’s e-TRIEVER, the HUSK-e is transforming container handling operations.”

The HUSK-e Series provides the power and endurance fleets need while also increasing driver safety and comfort with reduced noise and vibration, no diesel exhaust, no transmission, better visibility, a 50% reduction in stopping distance, and a superior in-cab experience. Specific performance qualities include:

Extreme Pulling Power: The HUSK-e has a GCWR up to 180,000 lbs., pulling the heaviest loads including a bomb cart chassis loaded with full-weight twin 20-ft. containers up to 32mph.

The HUSK-e has a GCWR up to 180,000 lbs., pulling the heaviest loads including a bomb cart chassis loaded with full-weight twin 20-ft. containers up to 32mph. Exciting Speed and Acceleration: The HUSK-e is equipped to handle faster-paced, maximum-load operations at steeper grades, saving valuable time with every move.

The HUSK-e is equipped to handle faster-paced, maximum-load operations at steeper grades, saving valuable time with every move. Increased Battery Capacity: The 243 kWh battery pack delivers the energy needed for long, hard shifts and can fully recharge in approximately two hours by utilizing 105+ kW CCS1 charging.

The 243 kWh battery pack delivers the energy needed for long, hard shifts and can fully recharge in approximately two hours by utilizing 105+ kW CCS1 charging. Superior Battery Chemistry : Orange EV utilizes lithium-ion iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to maximize longevity and safety vs. NMC batteries. Designing and building their own battery packs specifically for the yard dog since 2015, Orange EV’s 820+ commercially deployed electric trucks have more than 3.6 million hours of operation, are all operating on their original battery packs, and come with an industry-leading battery warranty of 7.5 years or 220,000 / 396,000 / 410,000 kWh (specific kWh is dependent on battery pack size).

: Orange EV utilizes lithium-ion iron phosphate (LFP) batteries to maximize longevity and safety vs. NMC batteries. Designing and building their own battery packs specifically for the yard dog since 2015, Orange EV’s 820+ commercially deployed electric trucks have more than 3.6 million hours of operation, are all operating on their original battery packs, and come with an industry-leading battery warranty of 7.5 years or 220,000 / 396,000 / 410,000 kWh (specific kWh is dependent on battery pack size). Massive Savings: Hard savings for fuel and maintenance of over $120,000/year per truck are possible in two shift port operations. Additional savings are realized through higher uptime , smoother operation, higher productivity, and operator health and safety.

“Orange EV yard dogs are the truck of choice for more than 200 fleets in 35 states and Canada,” said Wayne Mathisen, Orange EV CEO. “Why? Orange EV electric trucks provide superior performance along with lower total cost of ownership, speedy on-site mobile service from our highly trained network of technicians, and unparalleled production that delivers trucks within 90-120 days of order. At Orange EV, we partner with our customers from day one to deliver – and continue delivering – the highest quality trucks and service.”

The HUSK-e® Series is ready for orders now, with initial deliveries expected as early as Q4 2023. To learn more about Orange EV yard trucks or schedule a demo, visit booth #711 at IANA 2023 or http://www.orangeev.com/

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, KS, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Orange EV trucks meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24/7 shift schedules, eliminate diesel fuel and emissions, and deliver a turnkey solution, from truck and charging solutions to service. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation’s first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Since first deployed in 2015, Orange EV’s trucks have been chosen by more than 200 fleets across 35 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, surpassing 10.8 million miles and 3.6 million hours of operation. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com.

Contacts

Rebecca Lunna, rlunna@broadheadco.com, (612) 803-3134