Orange County Register Names Zyxel Communications a Winner of the Orange County Top Workplaces 2021 Award

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#award—Zyxel Communications, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Orange County Register Top Workplaces.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution and connection.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

“We’re very proud to have been named one of this year’s top workplaces because it is an honor that was awarded to the company based upon the anonymous feedback provided by employees at all levels of our team,” explained Howie Chu, President of Zyxel North America. “This survey not only provides encouraging validation of our efforts in critical areas such as culture, values, benefits, and training, but perhaps more importantly it also highlights areas where we can improve in order to make Zyxel an even more rewarding workplace for our team members.”

About Energage:

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Zyxel:

Since their first day in business over 30 years ago, Zyxel has kept business and home users online with a focus on innovation and customer-centric service. In 1989, this was accomplished with analog modems. Today, the company combines the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud to deliver rapid, reliable, and secure networking solutions for business and home users.

Zyxel is a global force in the communications market with an unrivaled international presence that includes:

– 150 markets served

– 1,000,000 businesses working smarter with Zyxel solutions

– 100 million devices creating global connections

We’re building the networks of tomorrow, unlocking potential, and meeting the needs of the modern workplace—powering people at work, play, and life.

