Oracle Becoming Major Cloud Player in Europe

Enterprises in Europe are increasingly adopting Oracle cloud and AI solutions to meet their digital transformation, regulatory compliance and sustainability goals, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for Europe notes that Oracle continues its aggressive expansion of cloud regions across the continent, establishing its presence in several new markets, including Spain, where a new cloud region was opened in Madrid in 2024. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is now in more regions, 85, than any other hyperscaler, with 77 more regions planned globally, the report notes.

Oracle’s expansion allows businesses in Europe to leverage OCI services while maintaining data residency within their preferred geographic locations. Oracle’s EU Sovereign Cloud offering is now being used in 15 European countries, with plans for further expansion to support enterprise compliance with EU data privacy and sovereignty requirements, the report says.

“European businesses are seeking new and more differentiated solutions, including AI, to ensure compliance with data protection and localization laws, reduce operational expenses and reallocate resources for transformation initiatives,” said Anthony Drake, ISG partner in Europe. “Oracle’s strategic partnerships and innovative solutions are helping organizations achieve their operational and business goals.”

Service providers are pivotal in this process by delivering customized solutions, ensuring compliance and promoting innovation, the report says. They are helping companies transition from legacy systems to modern, scalable cloud infrastructures, including hybrid and multicloud environments, to optimize performance.

Providers are also integrating AI and ML into Oracle solutions, enabling enterprises to extract actionable insights from their data, automate operations and improve decision-making. They also support sustainability efforts by offering energy-efficient platforms that comply with EU green regulations.

Service providers are differentiating themselves with tailored strategies and solutions for business sectors such as finance, healthcare and manufacturing. For its part, Oracle is developing bespoke cloud solutions for industries such as healthcare, financial services and the public sector.

Oracle’s expansion is creating significant demand for professionals with cloud, database and application development expertise. Service providers are proactively addressing this need by investing in training and certification programs that enhance workforce capabilities, the report says.

“Oracle is clearly staying ahead of the curve by expanding its footprint, offering new capabilities and aligning its services with new EU regulations,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Oracle’s renewed focus on data sovereignty, transparency and tailored solutions positions it as a pivotal enabler of digital transformation in Europe.”

The report also explores other trends, including the heightened prioritization of risk management and advanced cybersecurity measures in the wake of escalating threats to European enterprises. Effective risk management strategies have become critical to ensuring business continuity, especially for businesses for which the cost of data breaches could be substantial.

For more insights into Oracle cloud challenges faced by Europe enterprises, including migrating from on-premises to cloud-based Oracle implementations and deciding what functions to move to OCI, plus ISG’s advice on these issues, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 32 providers across four quadrants: Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Managed Services and OCI Solutions and Capabilities.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, LTIMindtree, TCS, Version1 and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each. Deloitte, Fujitsu, PwC and Tech Mahindra are named Leaders in three quadrants each.

In addition, DSP is named a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in all four quadrants. Kyndryl is named a Rising Star in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from Version1.

The 2024 Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

