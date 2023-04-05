Optomec Adaptive DED Repair Capabilities Presented at ASTM Additive Manufacturing Workshop

Focus on DED Adaptive Repair for Turbine Engine Components

Scott Baylor, Optomec Senior Applications Specialist, delivered a presentation titled “DED Adaptive Repair Capabilities for Turbine Engine Components”. Mr. Baylor’s presentation and demonstration provided insights into Optomec proprietary AutoCLADTM and AutoSHAPETM software used to automatically adapt tool paths and process parameters to compensate for blade-to-blade variations. Optomec DED solutions have been approved by civilian aviation authorities in 15 countries for the repair of Gas Turbine Engine components; over 10 million blades have been repaired using Optomec systems. Optomec’s automated laser cladding solutions reduce labor by 80% (no manual welders required), reduce finish machining time and cost, and increase repair throughput and repair quality.

Optomec LENS DED printing solutions can be used throughout the entire product lifecycle for applications including materials discovery, functional prototyping, manufacturing and hybrid manufacturing, surface coatings, rework and repair. With the use of a high power laser, process controls, and complete environmental control, the LENS system supports many high-performance metals including titanium, stainless steel, and Inconel® with the quality required for critical applications. Due to the nature of the LENS process, a high degree of control and process capability is possible.

The ASTM 9th AM Snapshot Workshop, hosted by Penn State University, was designed to provide a comprehensive “snapshot” of the progress in AM adoption and industrialization driven by the latest developments in technology. The event welcomed all professionals interested in the latest in AM technology advances from industry leaders, and provided a platform to collaborate and engage in meaningful discussion with industry experts. In addition, the workshop covered the standardization needs in accelerating AM adoption while incorporating recent developments.

Optomec is a supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics, and LENS 3D Printers for metal component production and repair, are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has delivered more than 650 of its proprietary Additive Manufacturing systems to more than 200 marquee customers around the world, for production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec, Inc.

AutoCLAD, AutoSHAPE and Huffman are trademarks of Optomec, Inc.

