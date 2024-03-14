 Options Technology Transforming Security by Harnessing the Power of Microsoft’s Integrated Solutions

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology (Options). As we journey through the rapidly evolving landscape of cybersecurity, one thing has become abundantly clear: the emergence of new technologies has reshaped the way we approach security. At Options, we have been diligently working towards our goal of being at the forefront of innovation, and the advancements in Microsoft’s technology capabilities have propelled us into a new era of security excellence.









Microsoft’s commitment to enhancing security across its platforms has transformed enterprise security technology. With security built into every layer, from asset management to threat detection and response, Microsoft has redefined the security landscape. As we embrace these innovations, we have empowered to design, deploy, and operate security solutions that are unparalleled in their effectiveness.

Among the myriad of technologies that are driving this transformation, six stand out as the most impactful:

1) Azure ARC: Simplifying asset management and security controls across hybrid environments, MS ARC provides a single pane of glass view for managing controls such as defender baselines, patching, and configuration hardening. With more clients opting for hybrid deployments, ARC ensures seamless management of security across on-premises and cloud assets.

2) Defender EDR: Microsoft’s Enhanced Detection and Response capabilities have evolved significantly, making it one of the strongest players in the field. With automated containment and eradication playbooks, Defender EDR offers tailored solutions for various asset types, meeting diverse client security needs.

3) Defender for Identity: Leveraging Microsoft’s role as a key identity provider, Defender for Identity offers unique insights into user/entity interactions across on-premises and cloud environments. With a low rate of false positives, it is instrumental in incident investigations, aiding responders, and threat hunters in identifying attack paths.

4) Azure Sentinel: As a cloud-native next-generation SIEM, Azure Sentinel seamlessly integrates security logs from Microsoft’s suite of security tools. With out-of-the-box data connectors, correlation rules, and SOAR capabilities, Sentinel enables automated threat containment and eradication, supporting multitenant environments with dedicated instances per tenant.

5) Conditional Access: Introducing significant controls on user and device access to corporate resources, Conditional Access enforces zero trust principles for organizations. By ensuring only known, managed, and trusted devices have access to corporate resources, it reduces the risk of unauthorized access.

6) Azure DevOps: Offering a secure development environment out-of-the-box, Azure DevOps streamlines the development process by introducing robust security controls between development and production environments. With isolated environments and robust credential management, DevOps simplifies security for developers and security professionals alike.

As we continue to harness the power of Microsoft’s integrated solutions, we are paving the way for a more secure future. Together, we are redefining what is possible in cybersecurity, driving innovation, and safeguarding our digital assets with unwavering dedication.

Marlena Efstratopoulou

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Options Technology

