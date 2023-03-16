Options Raises £25,000 for PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced it has raised £25,000 for PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland, a Northern Ireland based charity that provides counselling and support to individuals and organisations that have been affected by suicide.





The funds were raised through various initiatives, including a company-wide donation drive and charity auction. The money will go towards supporting the vital work that PIPS does in providing immediate and ongoing support to those affected by suicide, as well as promoting suicide prevention and mental health awareness in the community.

“We are incredibly proud to have been able to support PIPS and the important work that they do,” said Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology. “Mental health is a subject close to many of our hearts, sadly more so now in a post-pandemic era and global cost of living crisis, and we are committed to doing what we can to raise awareness and support those who need it most.

At Options, we believe in making a positive impact on the world. From supporting local charities and non-profits to environmental sustainability, we’re committed to being a responsible corporate citizen.”

PIPS was founded in 2003 following the deaths of 14 young people. Since then, the charity has provided vital services to individuals and families who have been affected by suicide, including counselling, befriending, and support groups.

“We are delighted to receive this generous donation from Options Technology,” said Renée Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS. “This money will help us to continue to provide essential and immediate support to those in need, and to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and suicide prevention.”

This fundraising effort is just one example of Options Technology’s commitment to social responsibility and giving back to the community, most recently with the American Lung Association, the 2023 SPAR Craic 10K, and the MAC Belfast.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting development for Options, including its partnership with The James Irvine Foundation, the launch of its 2023 Graduate and Placement Programme, its achievements at the Belfast Telegraph IT awards and its Best Employee Development Programme (SME) award win at the Irish News Workplace and Employment Awards.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

