Options Named Digital Realty’s EMEA Partner of the Year, Reinforcing Strategic Partnership and Driving Global Expansion

As a long-standing customer and partner since 2009, Options is currently deployed with Digital Realty in several markets across Europe and North America, and most recently, Asia, providing cost-effective, low-latency access to multi-asset trading environments.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity in conjunction with the firm’s private financial cloud services, combining hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Samuel Farmer, SVP Managing Director, EMEA at Options, commented, “We are delighted to be named Digital Realty’s EMEA Partner of the Year and celebrate our achievements by being part of their global SKO in Orlando earlier this year. This award is testament to the strength of our long-standing partnership and shared commitment to driving global expansion for our clients across the capital markets. Options is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service, and we look forward to continuing this mission with Digital Realty as we expand into new regions and markets in 2024.”

Dennis McCatty, Vice President Sales, Global Channels and Alliances, Digital Realty, added, “Options is a strategic partner that we have been actively working with over the last few years. A truly complementary partnership with their expertise and status as the Number one provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms; has delivered multiple wins and driving growth with us in Europe and internationally.

“Over the last year we have seen a real depth of engagement from executive sponsorship and main stage participation at our global kick off, to local sales teaming efforts; building on our mutual advantage, the clear market opportunity and setting the foundations for future growth. We are delighted to confirm Options as our EMEA Partner of the Year.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including the attainment of the Equinix EMEA Technology Trailblazer award, its achievement of a new Microsoft Cloud Security specialization and its partnership with Dukascopy.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For media inquiries, please contact Niall McAleer, niall.mcaleer@options-it.com.