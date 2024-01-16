Options Bolsters Global Market Connectivity with the Canadian Securities Exchange

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology, the leading infrastructure and market data provider, today announced a strategic partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). This collaboration is set to enhance and expand market connectivity for CSE’s diverse and growing list of market participants.









The CSE is a hub for innovative and emerging companies, and its commitment to providing a robust and technologically advanced trading environment has led to this pivotal partnership. By selecting Options as their market connectivity partner, the CSE aims to strengthen its position as the primary exchange for issuers across various industries.

The announcement follows a series of new market additions and integration of ActivFeed, normalized from anywhere in the world and including AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Azure. Options provides clients with consolidated access to global market data sources across multiple asset classes, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparties in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options facilitates trading across multiple exchanges worldwide, providing clients with access to market data. The fully managed infrastructure and connectivity solution is complemented by the firm’s integrated cloud services, which combine hosting capabilities with direct market access, resulting in the reduced total cost of ownership and industry-led resiliency alongside SOC accredited security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, Options Technology, commented, “At Options, delivering reliable and high-performance connectivity solutions is the cornerstone of our market data business. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting exchanges in their efforts to provide seamless, efficient, and secure trading experiences to their participants.

We are honored to be selected by the Canadian Securities Exchange and bring our state-of-the-art technology and expertise even closer to market participants in the region.”

Stuart Schady, Vice President Trading and Market Data Services, added, “Options enabled us to provide further improvements in the latency and reliability of the CSE Trading Infrastructure, demonstrating our commitment to providing innovative and performant trading solutions to the Canadian marketplace. To this end, partnering with Options was a pivotal decision, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to expand the profile and offering of the CSE.“

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its partnership with OneTick, the promotion of Laura McCann to CFO and the firm’s fifth Microsoft Solutions Partner Status.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 9 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Paris, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on X (Twitter) at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

Contacts

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com