Options Announces Significant Growth and Ongoing Demand for Capital Markets Infrastructure for the Electronic Fixed Income Market

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology, the leading provider of connectivity and hosting services to the global financial services sector, today announced its global expansion to cater to the electronic Fixed Income space.









With a strong commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the financial sector, Options is set to continue to empower Fixed Income traders with cutting-edge connectivity, services and specialized managed infrastructure throughout North America, Europe and APAC.

In recent years, the electronic Fixed Income market has experienced remarkable growth with the ever-increasing demand for a security hardened, specialized platform to efficiently run and scale to meet trading requirements.

Options, having been at the forefront of facilitating seamless trading solutions across Equities and FX for over a decade is uniquely positioned to provide a full end to end solutions for the Fixed Income market participants. With a recently strengthened presence in Europe, the firm has solidified its connectivity with critical venues like Deutsche Boerse, Euronext, and Senaf. This expanded network equips clients with advanced connectivity and hosting solutions, empowering them to achieve cost-effective and streamlined executions within this pivotal sector.

Options’ SVP of EMEA, Samuel Farmer said, “Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for Options as we continue our global expansion, solidifying our position as the leading provider of cutting-edge connectivity and hosting services in the Electronic Fixed Income market.

“Since 2018 we have successfully onboarded many of the leading global investment banks allowing them to successfully trade the Fixed Income Markets on a secure, production hardened, interconnected platform. We continue to see a surge in demand from existing clients and new prospects across the region given the need to move away from legacy infrastructure coupled with the heightened cyber security risk in the market we expect this trend to continue.

“We are fully committed to meeting the evolving needs of the financial sector, and our enhanced connectivity across North America, Europe, and APAC underscores our dedication to empowering Fixed Income traders with our award-winning portfolio of trading tools, connectivity infrastructure, and expertise.”

With a reputation for reliability and innovation, Options supports the unique demands of Electronic Fixed Income trading with scalable and secure hosting infrastructure, ensuring traders have the tools and connectivity they need to succeed in this dynamic market.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity available in conjunction with the firm’s private financial cloud services, which combine hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its creation of 200 jobs in Belfast, its partnership with valantic, and its global delivery and seamless 100Gb OPRA data feed migrations.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston based private equity firm Abry Partners. This investment enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

