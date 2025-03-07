OptionMetrics Exhibiting at Quant Strats NYC

Leading historical options data provider to meet with institutional investors on leveraging options data to develop futures, equities, ETF trading and dividend forecasting strategies in rapidly evolving markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AsiaPacificMarkets--OptionMetrics, the leading historical options data and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, is exhibiting at Quant Strats on March 11 at Quorum by Convene in New York City.

Representatives from OptionMetrics look forward to meeting with quantitative investment thought leaders, and hedge fund and buy-side and sell-side professionals, on separating the signals from the noise and leveraging data to generate alpha, manage risk, and optimize portfolios as conference themes.

“Today’s complex, fast-paced markets and unprecedented trading volumes require high-quality data and tools to decipher signals, assess trading strategies, and determine risk,” says CEO David Hait, Ph.D. “Historical options data can offer empirical insights across securities and global markets. We’ll be meeting with trading, risk, and financial professionals about options, futures, correlational beta, and dividend forecast data in developing competitive strategies.”

Since its founding over 25 years ago, OptionMetrics has been focused on providing the highest quality options analytics data, including prices, implied volatilities (IVs), and greeks. Its IvyDB US is considered the gold-standard in historical options data for investment strategies and academic research. The company also offers historical options data for Europe, Canada, and Asia markets that is leveraged by institutional investors and academics around the world.

Since its inception, OptionMetrics has steadily developed premium options data and analytics products for commodities and futures, equities, ETFs, betas, buyer/seller trading volume, and dividend forecasting, and will also exhibit its:

Forward-looking dividend projections based on options data for single-name US securities, with IvyDB Implied Dividend. Dividend forecast data with GenAI and algorithm+analyst+AI methodology with Woodseer Dividend Forecast data.

Historical options on futures price data and volatility surface calculations for US and European futures markets, with IvyDB Futures.

Option implied betas and correlations for constituents of the SPY for a market adjusted view of systematic risk, with IvyDB Beta.

Intraday data on option trading volume, assigned as buyer-initiated or seller-initiated, for insights into order flows, participant activity, and directional trading strategies, with IvyDB Signed Volume.

Email Info@optionmetrics.com to set up an appointment with OptionMetrics.

