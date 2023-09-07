Optimum Names Kathleen Preston Vice President, General Manager of West Pacific Area

Preston now leads local sales, operations, and engagement efforts across Optimum’s West Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and California footprint

FLAGSTAFF, AZ–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, today announces the appointment of Kathleen Preston as Vice President, General Manager of the company’s West Pacific Area serving West Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and California.





As Vice President, General Manager, Preston is responsible for overseeing local sales, operations, and engagement efforts across the area, ensuring best-in-class service and support to the more than 60 communities Optimum serves across the West Pacific Area.

“ It truly is an exciting time at Optimum, as we are taking critical steps to deepen our community presence and become the connectivity provider of choice in every market we serve,” said Kathleen Preston, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum West Pacific. “ I am honored to take on this new role leading a hyperlocal strategy across Optimum’s West Pacific Area and look forward to working alongside the local teams to deliver superior service and support to all our customers throughout the Area.”

Preston joins Optimum with 20 years of sales, marketing, and operational leadership experience, including over 15 years with Cox Communications. She is a seasoned professional skilled in building and growing award-winning teams as well as developing and implementing comprehensive sales trainings in organizations of all sizes. As a dedicated leader, Preston has a proven track record of success in providing guidance and leadership across various sales channels and regional teams.

“ As Optimum continues to strengthen its sales, operations, and local engagement efforts to drive growth throughout its service area, I am thrilled to bring on Kathleen as the Vice President, General Manager of Optimum West Pacific,” said William Sweeney, Senior Vice President, Optimum. “ I am confident that with Kathleen’s extensive knowledge and expertise of this region and each of its markets, she is uniquely capable of leading Optimum’s local teams and empowering them to deliver better results, effectiveness, and customer experiences across the board.”

Preston is based out of the company’s Flagstaff, Arizona offices.

About Optimum

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, and mobile services to approximately 4.8 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

Contacts

Raffaella Mazzella: +1 561-817-5813



Raffaella.mazzella@alticeusa.com

Erin Smyth: +1 917-565-2480



Erin.smyth@alticeusa.com