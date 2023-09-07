Optimum Announces Vic Pascarelli as Vice President, General Manager of Northeast Area

Pascarelli now leads local sales, operations, and engagement efforts across Optimum’s New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut footprint

BETHPAGE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, today announces the appointment of Vic Pascarelli as Vice President, General Manager of the company’s Northeast Area serving New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.





As Vice President, General Manager, Pascarelli is responsible for overseeing local sales, operations, and engagement efforts across the area, ensuring best-in-class service and support to the more than 240 communities Optimum serves across the Northeast Area.

“ It’s an honor to join Optimum at this exciting time in the company’s history,” said Vic Pascarelli, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Northeast. “ I’m looking forward to leaning into the unique needs of customers throughout Optimum’s footprint in the Northeast and guiding local teams in our efforts to deliver the very best in service and support as we cement Optimum as the connectivity provider of choice across every community we serve.”

Pascarelli joins Optimum after a 20-year career with Comcast, where he held a variety of senior sales, marketing, and operations leadership roles in markets across the company’s footprint. Prior to his time with Comcast, Pascarelli was the Director of Marketing for the Au Bon Pain Corporation, and earlier in his career, spent time at Continental Cablevision and American Cablesystems in various GM, sales, and marketing positions.

“ I’m thrilled to welcome Vic to Optimum as Vice President, General Manager of our Northeast Area,” said William Sweeney, Senior Vice President, Optimum. “ Vic is an industry veteran and a skilled and experienced leader who brings with him decades of knowledge and expertise that will be invaluable to Optimum as the company takes on a renewed regional, local, and hyperlocal approach to bringing the best connectivity solutions to customers throughout the Northeast Area.”

Pascarelli is based out of the company’s Bethpage, New York offices.

