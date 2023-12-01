Optimum Announces New Leadership Appointments

Michael Parker: President, Business Services



NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optimum, a brand of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces a leadership structure centered around new dedicated Consumer Services and Business Services divisions, an expansion of the Optimum leadership team, and an emphasis on innovation to drive growth, accelerate transformation efforts and deliver the best experiences to its residential and business customers.

Michael Parker named EVP, President – Business Services. Mike joins Optimum from Comcast where he spent more than 20 years in a variety of leadership roles, most recently serving as Regional Senior Vice President of the company’s Beltway Region. During his time with Comcast, Mike directed the company into new market segments and geographies and led strategic and operational planning across various regions, having owned P&L for business units responsible for multi-billion-dollar revenue and operating budgets while overseeing employee workforces of several thousand at a time.

In this newly created role, Mike is responsible for all aspects of the company’s B2B business, including oversight for all Sales & Sales Operations and Marketing, Acquisition and Customer Base Management activities supporting Optimum’s full portfolio of connectivity and managed services for small, media, and enterprise business customers.

David Williams elevated to EVP, President – Consumer Services. David joined the company in early 2023 as Chief Revenue Officer, leading sales and revenue growth strategies and performance. In this newly created role, David expands upon these responsibilities and now leads all aspects of Optimum’s residential business, including Sales & Sales Operations, Brand, Marketing & Media, Acquisition and Customer Base Management. He also oversees the regional Optimum Market Structure, driving hyperlocal strategies across the country and partnering with every group across the enterprise to make Optimum the connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve.

Prior to joining Optimum, David spent 20-plus years at Comcast in a variety of sales and marketing leadership roles, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer for the company’s largest cable division.

Leroy Williams named EVP, Chief Growth & Innovation Officer. As Optimum evolves its services to best meet customers’ needs, Lee will be laser focused on strengthening, expanding and driving the P&L and strategic management of Optimum’s consumer and business product set, assessing opportunities for expansion, identifying new business opportunities, and driving innovation by developing strategic relationships and integrations with key external technology, ecosystem, and innovation partners all to drive growth.

Lee joined the company in early 2023 as Chief Growth Officer. Previously, he served as Chief Product Officer for the Mobile Division at Samsung Electronics America.

Commented Altice USA Chairman and CEO Dennis Mathew: “ Optimum continues to make steady progress on our mission to be the connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve as we drive improved operational and customer experience metrics across the board. Creating dedicated Consumer and Business Services teams as well as doubling down on innovation best positions us to accelerate our initiatives, strengthen our operations, meet customer needs, and return to growth.

An essential part of our strategy is investing in our business services division to serve the needs of our business customers, which is why I’m thrilled to welcome Mike, a reliable leader with decades of experience in the U.S. cable and telecommunications industry. I am certain that having dedicated leadership for B2B opens the door for more meaningful progress in this space and I look forward to working with Mike to advance our B2B division.

David has been a high-impact leader since joining the company earlier this year, not only in driving sales and transforming the sales operations but also embedding a strong culture within his team. I am confident he will take our residential business to new heights and create deeper connections with our customers and communities.

Lee is always thinking one-step-ahead of what customers want. By focusing on the Optimum product portfolio and striking thoughtful, strategic and beneficial partnerships, we’ll be able to meet customers where they are today, and where they’re going in the future.”

To learn more about the company’s leadership team, visit: alticeusa.com/leadership.

About Optimum

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, and mobile services to approximately 4.8 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

