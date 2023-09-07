Optimum Announces Michael Shaffer as Vice President, General Manager of Mid Central Area

Shaffer now leads local sales, operations, and engagement efforts across Optimum’s Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, East Kansas, East Oklahoma, and West Mississippi footprint

LAKE CHARLES, LA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, today announces the appointment of Michael Shaffer as Vice President, General Manager of the company’s Mid Central Area serving Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, East Kansas, East Oklahoma, and West Mississippi.





As Vice President, General Manager, Shaffer is responsible for overseeing local sales, operations, and engagement efforts across the area, ensuring best-in-class service and support to the more than 300 communities Optimum serves across the Mid Central Area.

“ I am incredibly excited to take on this new role leading efforts across Optimum Mid Central, having spent many years working closely alongside the teams that bring connectivity services to life for customers in the area,” said Michael Shaffer, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central. “ It’s an exciting time at Optimum, and I look forward to continue delivering the very best service and support to customers throughout the region alongside our local teams as we work to make Optimum the connectivity provider of choice across every community we serve.”

Shaffer, who has been with the company since 2008 in a variety of sales and operational leadership roles, most recently served as Regional Vice President – Mid South, where he was focused on driving community and customer engagement across the company’s Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) footprint in the West. Before joining Optimum, Shaffer spent several years with Time Warner Cable in various sales management roles across Louisiana, Missouri, and Texas.

“ I am thrilled to have Michael take on this new role as the Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central as the company looks to take on a renewed regional, local, and hyperlocal approach to delivering superior connectivity experiences to our customers,” said William Sweeney, Senior Vice President, Optimum. “ He understands this region and each of its markets intimately, having spent many years working closely with our local Optimum teams and communities, and I am excited to see what’s further in store for our customers in Mid Central under his leadership.”

Shaffer is based out of the company’s Lake Charles, Louisiana offices.

