Home Business Wire Optimizing Healthcare Communications with WestFax CloudFax Toolkit
Business Wire

Optimizing Healthcare Communications with WestFax CloudFax Toolkit

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WestFax–WestFax proudly unveils its latest advancement in healthcare secure cloud fax technology: the CloudFax Toolkit (CFT). This toolkit is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing healthcare infrastructures, enhancing fax process automation, whether outputting faxes from an EHR or inbound auto-printing.


The WestFax CFT, in a nutshell, is a Windows-based service that acts as an all-in-one fax document engine – Enabling robust inbound and outbound fax document workflow with unlimited customizable actions.

Utilizing its Inbound Fax Actions feature, CFT can process inbound fax documents to a network-connected printer, a specific network folder, and more. Outbound faxing, whether from an EHR, MFP, email, or automated process, is built in and is extremely flexible to accommodate any use case. No matter the outbound process, we have an engine that can manage outbound workflow and adapt to any customer requirement.

WestFax President and Founder Barry Clark describes; “The WestFax CloudFax Toolkit is more than a technological solution; it’s the pinnacle of advanced document workflow technology and unmatched reliability. It’s a healthcare fax document management system that not only meets current needs but is also poised to adapt to the evolving landscape of healthcare information transformation.”

About WestFax: WestFax provides Cloud Fax and Workflow Integration Solutions to regulated industries. Its HIPAA Compliant Fax Solutions, EHR integrations, Document workflow solutions, Fax API integrations, and mobile fax apps are used by healthcare organizations worldwide and can be found in nearly every Fortune 100 healthcare company.

Contacts

Bill Olson, 303-299-9329, wolson@westfax.com

Articoli correlati

SmartMetric Says Credit Card Fraud Is Immense With Projected Global Losses Reaching an Astounding $43 Billion by 2026

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#americanexpress--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) A biometric fingerprint credit card is better than regular credit cards in several...
Continua a leggere

American Software Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) has determined that certain 2023 distributions are considered to be return of capital...
Continua a leggere

BREAKFAST Unveils “The Pearl”: The World’s Largest Kinetic Art Sculpture on Icon of the Seas

Business Wire Business Wire -
At 14 meters tall and made from 3,000 computer-controlled kinetic tiles, BREAKFAST is setting the bar for the future...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php