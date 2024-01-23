Optimizing Healthcare Communications with WestFax CloudFax Toolkit

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WestFax–WestFax proudly unveils its latest advancement in healthcare secure cloud fax technology: the CloudFax Toolkit (CFT). This toolkit is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing healthcare infrastructures, enhancing fax process automation, whether outputting faxes from an EHR or inbound auto-printing.





The WestFax CFT, in a nutshell, is a Windows-based service that acts as an all-in-one fax document engine – Enabling robust inbound and outbound fax document workflow with unlimited customizable actions.

Utilizing its Inbound Fax Actions feature, CFT can process inbound fax documents to a network-connected printer, a specific network folder, and more. Outbound faxing, whether from an EHR, MFP, email, or automated process, is built in and is extremely flexible to accommodate any use case. No matter the outbound process, we have an engine that can manage outbound workflow and adapt to any customer requirement.

WestFax President and Founder Barry Clark describes; “The WestFax CloudFax Toolkit is more than a technological solution; it’s the pinnacle of advanced document workflow technology and unmatched reliability. It’s a healthcare fax document management system that not only meets current needs but is also poised to adapt to the evolving landscape of healthcare information transformation.”

About WestFax: WestFax provides Cloud Fax and Workflow Integration Solutions to regulated industries. Its HIPAA Compliant Fax Solutions, EHR integrations, Document workflow solutions, Fax API integrations, and mobile fax apps are used by healthcare organizations worldwide and can be found in nearly every Fortune 100 healthcare company.

Contacts

Bill Olson, 303-299-9329, wolson@westfax.com