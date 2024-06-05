Optimizing Excellence: BTIG Welcomes Sean Shanker to Drive Electronic Trading Advancements

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BTIG announced today that Sean Shanker has joined the firm as a Managing Director within Electronic Trading. Mr. Shanker brings a dynamic skillset to BTIG with over twenty years of trading and technology experience in the industry. Based in the New York office, Mr. Shanker will be responsible for driving new initiatives and leading projects as the firm enhances its Electronic and Portfolio Trading offerings.

“Sean joins us at an exciting time as we continue to invest in the latest technology and talent to stay ahead of industry trends,” said Thomas Smykowski, Co-Head of Securities at BTIG. “BTIG is fully committed to developing advanced trading solutions to satisfy the liquidity needs of our most demanding clients, and our appointment of Sean underscores this commitment.”

Mr. Shanker’s experience includes leadership positions in algorithmic and systematic risk trading, product development, sales, engineering, and strategy. Most recently, Mr. Shanker was the Head of Product, Americas – Equities at Citi, where he successfully ran a product team responsible for building new products and growing the electronic trading business. Previously, he was a Director and Senior Trading Strategist at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch. Prior to that, Mr. Shanker was a Director and Equities Product Manager at Citi. Mr. Shanker began his career as a Senior Analyst at Merrill Lynch.

“We are excited to welcome Sean to the team. With his guidance and expertise, we will be well-positioned to enhance our technology capabilities, drive growth, and maintain our reputation as a leader in the electronic trading space,” said Stephen Ponzio, Head of Electronic Trading at BTIG.

BTIG’s Electronic Trading business provides clients with intelligent electronic trading tools and an unbiased approach to low-touch execution. The firm’s platform delivers access to liquidity, transparency and flexibility for clients located around the globe. BTIG combines advanced technology with high-touch service to deliver highly effective electronic trading solutions.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities. The firm’s core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more. Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclosures/general-disclaimer/

