OptiMargin Releases WHATif a Margin Simulation Engine Covering Over 50 Exchanges

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WHATif–OptiMargin, a margin analytics software provider, announced today the release of WHATif – a free real time margin analytics desktop application. In addition, any combination of simulations can be added to measure incremental margin impact. The free version, available for download on www.OptiMargin.com, includes CME and ICE, while the paid version covers over 50 exchanges.

WHATif was built for clients looking to receive real time margin snapshots as well as margin simulations in a speedy and user-friendly format across a wide breadth of exchanges. The executable was built with privacy in mind as it runs on each user’s desktop computer.

OptiMargin founder, Alex Vugman said: “From day one OptiMargin has been about interoperability, today we expand coverage to over 50 exchanges. WHATif margin simulation calculates in seconds computations that otherwise would have easily taken 15-30 minutes.”

OptiMargin CTO, Phil Motuzko said: “As most major exchanges transition from SPAN to more complex VAR based models, WHATif’s user friendly experience deciphers the inherent complexity built into the current process.”

About OptiMargin

OptiMargin Software Co. creates margin analytics software for institutional and retail traders including pension funds, Tier 1 Banks, Money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers, risk managers as well as high net worth individuals and RIA’s. The company provides margin audit, attribution, historical analysis, future forecasting, stress tests, pre and post trade analytics, margin optimization and compression. For a full list of exchange coverage see www.OptiMargin.com

