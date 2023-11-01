Optii Integrates With Sojern to Streamline Operations from Guest Requests to Fulfillment

Through the integration between Optii and Sojern’s Guest Experience Solutions, hoteliers can streamline, automate, manage, and measure everything from request to fulfillment

This new relationship aims to provide hoteliers with a comprehensive and seamless end-to-end guest experience solution, spanning from guest messaging to operational action, enabling hotels to enhance guest satisfaction and operational efficiency.









Optii Solutions offers an advanced platform that automates and enhances hotel housekeeping, maintenance, and operations management. Their cloud-based software helps hotels boost staff productivity, reduce costs, and elevate the overall guest experience. By integrating with Sojern’s Guest Experience Solutions, which includes an AI Smart Concierge, Reputation Manager and Guest Marketing Suite with CRM, hoteliers can seamlessly connect with their guests on the guests’ preferred platform and devices, and automate and assign the necessary guest requests and actions. This streamlined workflow enables efficient management of housekeeping, maintenance, and service requests. By combining these solutions, hoteliers can create a more personalized and responsive guest experience, ultimately resulting in increased guest satisfaction, improved online review scores and loyalty. Automation and improved communication also lead to reduced labor costs and operational inefficiencies, enabling hotels to optimize their resources effectively.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Sojern and integrate with their Guest Experience Solutions to provide hoteliers with an end-to-end solution that enables them to deliver outstanding guest experiences while optimizing their operations. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to modernize hotel operations through innovative technology. This is a win for hoteliers, guests, and staff alike. Hoteliers can automate, manage, and measure guest requests, while hotel staff can avoid administrative work and focus on what they do best, ultimately resulting in an improved guest experience.”

“In today’s hospitality landscape, seamless communication and efficient operations are vital, and this new collaboration will empower hotels to excel in both areas, enabling engagement across the entire guest journey while elevating the guest experience,” said Baskar Manivannan, VP of Guest Experience Solutions, Sojern. “We’re excited to work with Optii Solutions and provide hoteliers with a powerful, integrated solution that combines our Guest Experience Solutions with their operational prowess.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

About Sojern

Sojern is a leading travel marketing platform designed to boost growth and profitability for the travel industry. The Sojern Travel Marketing Platform is a set of easy-to-use software and services that delivers unrivaled traveler insight, intelligent audiences, multichannel activation and optimization, and a connected guest experience—all in one place. More than 10,000 travel marketers rely on our platform annually to find, attract, convert and engage travelers. Founded in 2007, Sojern is headquartered in San Francisco, California with teams in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

