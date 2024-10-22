OpticalTel Transforms into Fibernow, Strengthening Commitment to Advance Cutting-Edge Fiber Technology and Excellent Customer Service

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpticalTel, a leading provider of fiber-based broadband, cloud-based video, and digital telephone services, is excited to announce its official rebrand to Fibernow. This marks a major step in the company’s evolution, reinforcing its dedication to delivering innovative technology, outstanding fiber products, and outstanding customer service.





The rebrand underscores Fibernow’s mission to empower and inspire the customers it serves by providing world-class fiber connectivity. With an emphasis on bridging the digital divide, fostering local economic growth and promoting sustainability, Fibernow is at the forefront of driving innovation in an increasingly connected world. As demand for faster and more reliable internet accelerates, this opportunity allows Fibernow to continue its pursuit of offering enhanced technology, increased speeds, expanded coverage, and a customer-centric service experience.

The company’s new tagline, “Innovation That Inspires, Connections That Empower,” encapsulates its dedication to connecting people, communities, and businesses through seamless, innovative digital solutions.

The rebrand also accelerates Fibernow’s network expansion across Florida and beyond, backed by an investment affiliate of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), a global leader in digital infrastructure. This partnership combines Fibernow’s fiber expertise with DigitalBridge’s investment and operational leadership to drive robust network growth across the state.

Founded in 2004, Fibernow has made significant strides in expanding high-speed connectivity and fostering local economic growth. The company specializes in providing high-quality fiber broadband, cloud-based television and digital telephone services to a wide-range of customers from homeowners associations (HOAs), residential communities, student housing, assisted living facilities and businesses.

“We are thrilled to introduce Fibernow, marking a significant step forward in how we connect and serve our valued customers,” said Luis Rodriguez, CEO of Fibernow. “This rebrand emphasizes our unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art fiber technology, enhanced by personalized, concierge-level customer service, as we continue to empower meaningful connections and experiences.”

“We are excited to support Fibernow in its mission to deliver high-quality broadband to communities and businesses across Florida,” said Jonathan Friesel, Managing Director and Head of Fiber at DigitalBridge. “With decades of experience and a strong reputation, the Fibernow team has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver top-tier service. We know that Fibernow’s services are essential to its customers, we intend to assertively invest in the best technology and people to enable Fibernow to provide world-class service to an ever-growing number of customers throughout Florida and beyond.”

As part of its rebrand, Fibernow has launched a new website, www.fibernow.com, offering enhanced service options and an improved support system tailored to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base, including customizable bulk connectivity solutions for businesses and communities.

About Fibernow

Founded in 2004 and based in South Florida, Fibernow (formerly OpticalTel) is a leading fiber broadband provider serving communities across Florida. Fibernow offers high-speed internet, cloud-based television, and digital telephone services tailored to the needs of residential communities, businesses, and specialized institutions such as homeowners’ associations, student housing, and assisted living facilities. With a commitment to delivering fast, reliable connectivity, Fibernow is dedicated to empowering digital experiences for the modern world.

