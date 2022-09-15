OpsVerse Offers Managed Version of Popular Argo CD Deployment Tool

Provides a SaaS-like experience while matching the level of security of an on-premises deployment

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArgoCD—OpsVerse, provider of a DevOps platform with fully-managed open source-based tools, today announced the easiest, most secure way to deploy the popular open source Argo CD (continuous delivery) deployment tool.

With the introduction of DeployNow, OpsVerse delivers a GitOps-based Argo CD as a fully-managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) while offering the same level of security of an on-premises deployment.

“Deploying and managing a continuous deployment system, like Argo CD, is not easy,” said Nikhil Ravindran, co-founder, OpsVerse. “It takes time and effort to set up, manage and scale a production-grade deployment system. With DeployNow, anyone can achieve enterprise grade GitOps-based continuous delivery within minutes, and with our Private SaaS model, Argo CD is run and managed within the customer’s secure network.”

With a 115% production usage increase in the last year, Argo CD is an open-source CD tool that follows Git-based workflows to automate the deployment of services within Kubernetes. The tool is being massively adopted by the industry, including leading companies such as Adobe, BlackRock, Intuit, and many other Fortune 500 companies.

With the OpsVerse private SaaS framework, DevOps tools such as Argo CD – as well as others such as Backstage, Grafana, and Prometheus – can be pre-packaged with key configurations, templates, and integrations that allow engineers to use them immediately. Customers have control over where to store data and how long to retain it, allowing them to achieve data residency and governance as well as compliance with standards like SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR.

Try out DeployNow and join OpsVerse at ArgoCon at booth #T3. Learn more by reading the company blog.

About OpsVerse

Founded in 2021, OpsVerse is the provider of a DevOps tools platform with fully-managed, open source, best-of-breed tools that can run anywhere in minutes. It allows users to take control of their DevOps pipelines with tools that offer the advantages of SaaS with the powerful flexibility of open source. With OpsVerse’s private SaaS framework, anyone can achieve enhanced data residency, governance, and audit controls without spending additional engineering resources. To learn more visit https://opsverse.io

