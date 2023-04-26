<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire OpsVerse Announces Aiden, a Generative AI-Based and Secure DevOps Copilot
Business Wire

OpsVerse Announces Aiden, a Generative AI-Based and Secure DevOps Copilot

di Business Wire

Aiden harnesses the power of generative AI and LLMs to dramatically simplify the way developers interact with their DevOps tools

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#opsverse–Redwood City-based OpsVerse, provider of a DevOps tools platform with fully-managed, open source-based tools, has announced the launch of Aiden — a secure and privacy-first DevOps copilot that harnesses the power of generative AI to simplify and automate all aspects of DevOps. Aiden democratizes access to DevOps tools by offering intuitive answers, timely resolutions, and expert guidance without requiring users to master the technical nuances of these tools. By bridging the gap between complex DevOps tools and everyday users, Aiden empowers individuals and organizations alike to harness the full potential of their DevOps stacks without getting bogged down by their technical complexities.

The copilot provides actionable insights and can even implement automated fixes when incorporated into human-in-the-loop workflows. When production incidents are detected, it can assist developers in quickly detecting and fixing the underlying issue — eventually improving key KPIs like MTTR and MTTD, increasing customer satisfaction and loyalty, and saving organizations millions of dollars.

“With the DevOps Copilot, we are bringing generative AI and LLMs to DevOps,” says Arul Jegadish, co-founder and CEO of OpsVerse. “Finally, anyone in the organization can leverage all their DevOps tools to their fullest potential.”

Under the hood, the DevOps copilot uses generative AI and LLMs while ensuring customer data or infrastructure details never leave the associated network or cloud. It accomplishes this by deploying Aiden’s LLM engine using OpsVerse’s Private SaaS model of delivery.

OpsVerse’s Aiden is designed to work harmoniously within existing development ecosystems. Whether an organization uses Git, Jenkins, Jira, K8s, Argo, Datadog, Harness, or any other tool, the platform will seamlessly integrate with their preferred toolchain to ensure a cohesive and streamlined workflow.

Early access to Aiden is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To get access, users can sign up for the waitlist. With the DevOps copilot, OpsVerse promises to bring automated DevOps solutions to everyone, making the development journey smoother, more efficient, and more accessible.

About OpsVerse

Founded in 2021, OpsVerse is a leading DevOps tools platform with fully-managed, open-source, and best-of-breed tools that can run anywhere in minutes. With OpsVerse’s private SaaS framework, anyone can achieve enhanced data residency, governance, and audit controls without spending additional engineering resources. To learn more, visit https://opsverse.io.

Contacts

Nikhil Ravindran
media@opsverse.io

Articoli correlati

Leading Retailers with ERI’s E-Waste Recycling Solutions Featured on KTLA News Story

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BestBuy--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company,...
Continua a leggere

SmartMetric Premium Advanced Biometric Card Has Filed For Patents Internationally While Having Issued Patents In The United States

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#americanexpress--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) founder and inventor, Chaya Hendrick has increased the patent protection for the advanced...
Continua a leggere

ZPE Systems’ Services Delivery Platform Accelerates Time-to-Market With Any App, Anytime, Anywhere

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZPE Systems’ Services Delivery Platform is IT’s ‘easy’ button for delivering instant business value. Instead of deploying...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Leading Retailers with ERI’s E-Waste Recycling Solutions Featured on KTLA News Story

Business Wire