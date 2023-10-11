Home Business Wire OpsCanvas Introduces Draw & Deploy Cloud Deployment Platform: Public Beta Announced
Business Wire

OpsCanvas Introduces Draw & Deploy Cloud Deployment Platform: Public Beta Announced

di Business Wire

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpsCanvas is pleased to unveil the launch of its Public Beta. With this initiative, software engineers and tech leaders have the opportunity to use OpsCanvas’ innovative Generative IaC technology to deploy their software to the cloud prior to its broad-based release. This platform efficiently automates the cloud deployment workflow, allowing SMBs to leverage the cloud without the common deployment challenges.




One-Click Automation of Deployment Tasks: OpsCanvas automates the tedious tasks associated with deploying software to the cloud, such as the configuration and provisioning of managed services (including networking, database, and other cloud services) and launching your containerized application and/or micro-services configured to take advantage of the cloud resources it requires.

Generative IaC Innovation: OpsCanvas automates the generation of Infrastructure as Code to facilitate an accurate and rapid deployment while eliminating the need to manually code the IaC for deployments. With the Generative IaC capabilities, the platform automatically creates secure, accurate, and complete IaC code. This accelerates developments, decreases operational overhead, and reduces potential security or success risks when deploying with IaC.

Key Advantages:

  • Early Access: Secure exclusive entry to cutting-edge platform engineering and Generative IaC technology.
  • Exclusive Benefits: In addition to comprehensive training materials and support, early participants will receive a generous discount on OpsCanvas’ paid offerings when they become generally available.
  • No Charge for Public Beta.

Join the OpsCanvas Community: To find out more information about OpsCanvas, visit our website here. Ready to begin? Create your Public Beta account here.

About OpsCanvas:

At OpsCanvas, our primary goal is to simplify the cloud for software teams, irrespective of their technical background. We’re dedicated to making the complexity of cloud deployments more accessible. The OpsCanvas platform stands as a testament to this commitment, streamlining cloud deployments and simplifying the complexities. By leveraging our platform, businesses can reduce the need for extensive resources and deep technical knowledge, making the cloud a more streamlined experience.

Contacts

For More Information, Contact:
Kimberly Rose

CMO

kimberly@opscanvas.com
650-759-6385

Articoli correlati

Workato Launches New Generative AI and Business Operations Course, Further Democratizing the Use of AI and Automation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Gain an understanding of how to implement Gen AI tools to benefit business operations and tap into the Automation...
Continua a leggere

UKG Debuts Groundbreaking Multi-country Payroll Experience at the HR Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
UKG One View delivers global visibility regardless of in-country payroll provider in as little as five weeksLOWELL, Mass. &...
Continua a leggere

AI and automation accelerating rapid, large-scale business change across multiple sectors—Bain & Company and UiPath survey

Business Wire Business Wire -
45% of respondents forecast that integration of automation and AI will catalyze major transformations in their industry in the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php