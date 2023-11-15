OPPSCIENCE Unveils SPECTRA 2.2.0 at Milipol Paris 2023: A Major Breakthrough in Intelligence Analysis Management (IAM) Technologies for Law Enforcement

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#anfsi—OPPSCIENCE, the French pioneer in the field of Intelligence Analysis Management (IAM), is announcing the launch of the latest version of its solution dedicated to law enforcement: SPECTRA 2.2.0, showcased exclusively at Milipol Paris 2023.









As a subsidiary of the IDEMIA group, OPPSCIENCE positions itself as a French leader in the realms of Big Data and artificial intelligence. Its expertise lies in refining raw data into actionable information and knowledge to facilitate decision-making through the IAM process.

SPECTRA 2.2.0: A CRUCIAL INNOVATION FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

The new iteration of SPECTRA, the result of several years of research and development, leverages IAM technologies to efficiently transform massive and diverse datasets into directly exploitable knowledge. By highlighting relationships between data points, SPECTRA provides investigators with a comprehensive overview of information related to a subject, reducing investigation times by up to 60%.

Guillaume BREJAUD, Chief Operations Officer at OPPSCIENCE, states: “Continuing our collaboration with ANFSI by providing innovative solutions to investigators in an increasingly complex environment (Rugby World Cup 2023, Olympics 2024) is a source of great pride for OPPSCIENCE.”

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION ON A NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL SCALE

OPPSCIENCE’s solutions currently equip thousands of law enforcement agents, including hundreds of Judicial Police Officers. In partnership with ANFSI, operational personnel from the Ministry of the Interior will have access to SPECTRA, especially during the Rugby World Cup 2023 and the Paris Olympics in 2024. Beyond its use within the French Ministry of Armed Forces, the solution is also embraced by Belgian internal security forces. Ongoing discussions with foreign security forces underscore the uniqueness of SPECTRA technology.

SPECTRA FORCE: A COMMUNITY OF EXPERTS SERVING LAW ENFORCEMENT

In a continuous improvement initiative, OPPSCIENCE launches SPECTRA FORCE, a community of experts dedicated to technological trends, innovations, regulations, and challenges in law enforcement. This initiative aims to support law enforcement by providing tailored and effective solutions and will be officially inaugurated at Milipol Paris 2023.

SOCIETAL COMMITMENT AND COLLABORATION WITH THE GENDARMERIE

OPPSCIENCE demonstrates its commitment to public safety by sponsoring the AGIR meetings organized by the innovation unit of the National Gendarmerie. Scheduled for November 28th at Station F, these meetings will bring together Gendarmerie innovators, specialized units, project directors, and industrial representatives to foster collaboration and exchange.

INTERNATIONAL PERSPECTIVES AND PRACTICAL INFORMATION

Initially focusing on the French market as a model for deploying its technologies, OPPSCIENCE is now preparing to expand internationally, particularly into the European and Latin American markets.

OPPSCIENCE representatives will be speaking at Milipol Paris 2023 on Thursday, November 16th, at 3:30 PM, on the Innovation Stage located in Pavilion 4 of the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center – Halls 4 and 5a. To learn more about SPECTRA, visit our booth at C180 – Hall 5A.

ABOUT OPPSCIENCE

OPPSCIENCE is a French software publisher and subsidiary of the IDEMIA group that specializes in the fields of Big Data and artificial intelligence. It creates software to transform massive volumes of multi-format data into knowledge that can be directly accessed by users from a single point of entry. The technologies implemented are derived from the semantic web, knowledge modeling techniques, and automatic natural language processing. The technologies of OPPSCIENCE are now deployed by more than 300,000 users in France and worldwide.

