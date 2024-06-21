OPEXUS Named Top Workplace by Washington Post

OPEXUS selected as one of only 249 employers in the greater D.C. area for its collaborative culture and employee satisfaction





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEXUS, a leading provider of government process management software, today announced its recognition by the Washington Post as one of the top places to work in the greater Washington D.C. area for 2024. This is the first year OPEXUS has participated in the program. The company was selected for the Washington Post Best Workplaces, joining just 294 other employers in the region with this honor.

The list names the top companies in the greater Washington, D.C. area that have the highest ratings from their employees on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. OPEXUS was recognized for its collaborative working environment and employee feedback.

“As a 30+ year resident of the DC area, I am honored that OPEXUS has been recognized by the Washington Post for our dedication to our team,” said CEO Howard Langsam. “It’s good to have validation that our focus on our culture and our focus on strong financial results are mutually reinforcing, and we haven’t had to choose one over the other. As a DC-based software company, we are unique in our vision to provide public institutions with exceptional technology experiences and we look forward to many other talented individuals joining our growing community as we work together to get government unstuck.”

As a team of SaaS professionals creating built-for-government solutions, OPEXUS employees work alongside government changemakers to identify, plan, and develop software tools that reduce pain points for the middle office in government. The company provides human resources, audit, investigations, FOIA, and other solutions in its suite of SaaS products.

OPEXers carry with them deep empathy for the company’s public sector customers, seeing firsthand how challenging the bureaucracy is and the incredible resilience of public servants. In 2023, the company relocated its headquarters to Washington DC to be closer to its customers and to attract top talent. Since its move, OPEXUS has gathered employees, software users, government leaders, and industry experts at more than 20 events, including the OPEXUS Annual Summit where more than 200 government leaders met to network, learn, and share best practices. The DC office has also helped grow the OPEXUS employee base to more than 220 employees, an 88% increase in staff year-on-year.

“The D.C. talent pool constantly delights us, and we’re honored to have cultivated a great group of employees that bring a deep understanding and respect for the hard work they do,” said Mary Tercero, Vice President of Human Resources. “Our goal is to provide our employees with the right environment, tools and opportunities to harness their passion for improving the backbone of government operations. They have really run with our vision and make great strides every day toward modernizing government work. “

