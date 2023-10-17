OPEXUS Announces 18th Annual Summit Focused on Changemakers in Government Technology

Retired CIA Executive Carmen Medina and Government Workforce Innovator Mika J. Cross to Deliver Keynotes

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEXUS, formerly known as AINS, LLC, and the leader in government process management software, today announced its 18th Annual Summit will take place on November 2, 2023, in Washington, D.C at Convene, located at 600 14th Street NW. This daylong, multi-track educational summit themed “Unstuck: Being a Changemaker in a Changing Government,” will attract government leaders to discuss best practices and explore solutions to current process and operational changes.





“This year’s Summit will bring together changemakers invested in sharing best practices and working together to increase efficiency and build trust in public institutions,” said Howard Langsam, CEO of OPEXUS. “In 2023, OPEXUS has been focused on ‘getting government unstuck’ by engineering built-for-government process management solutions that deliver the advanced software that public-sector employees need and deserve. We are thrilled to provide an opportunity to bring together our OPEXpert community to discuss the future of government technology transformation and opportunities where we can best serve the public sector.”

Focused on building a community of changemakers and driving strong adoption of OPEXUS’s government process management solutions, attendees will have the opportunity to network, share best practices across Federal agencies, hear from experts, and learn more about the OPEXUS software suite.

The event will include a keynote address by Carmen Medina, Senior Executive (Ret.), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), focused on being a change-agent, diversity of thought, and leadership lessons from her long career in government.

Additional sessions will explore the topics of change management, technology modernization, AI, and employee experience for FOIA, audit, investigations, and human resources professionals.

The FOIA program will include presentations by Ben Tingo, VP of Strategic Partnerships at OPEXUS and FOIA Advisory Committee Member, alongside experts on AI redaction and electronic document review (EDR) tools. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) agenda will feature panel discussions by Dominic Gagliardi, Program Manager for Audit Training Programs for DOG OIG and Steve Familo, Special Agent in Charge/Director of Investigations and Operations Division, DHS Office of the Chief Security Officer. Public sector HR professionals are invited to a roundtable discussion featuring workforce management leaders across multiple agencies. The event will finish with an interactive closing keynote by Mika J. Cross, a government workforce management innovator.

The full agenda and registration information can be found at https://www.opexustech.com/resource/opexus-user-summit/.

About OPEXUS

Get government unstuck with OPEXUS. OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments’ middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee and labor relations. Located in the heart of Washington D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 150 public institutions in the US and Canada.

Contacts

Kate Nesbitt



240-630-2653



OPEXUS@helloalloy.com