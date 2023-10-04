OPEX® Infinity® Warehouse Automation Solution Wins Gold 2023 Merit Award for Technology in Robotics Category

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for warehouse and document and mail automation has won a Gold 2023 Merit Award for technology in the category of Robotics for the company’s Infinity® automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS).





The Infinity AS/RS is the most advanced goods-to-person (G2P) technology solution available in warehouse automation.

Designed to reduce labor challenges, drive order accuracy, maximize existing space, and scale to meet demand, the Infinity AS/RS features unparalleled storage density, configurability, and flexibility to help ecommerce clients increase productivity and throughput.

Infinity’s iBOT® wireless robotic vehicles travel under the storage structure and pass through the aisles, minimizing distance and saving time.

“We are proud to have won this award for our Infinity system,” said Alex Stevens, President, Warehouse Automation at OPEX, which has been family-owned and operated for nearly 50 years. “At OPEX, we continuously reimagine automation technology to help our clients solve their most significant business challenges, today and in the future.”

Judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media, and consultants, the Merit Awards recognize global industries and the markets they serve.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

