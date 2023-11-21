OPEX® Gemini™ Scanner Named High-Volume Imaging Product of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year by Document Manager Magazine

MOORESTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation providing solutions for document, mail, and warehouse automation, has received top honors at the Document Manager magazine DM Awards for its innovative Gemini® scanning technology.





This is the second consecutive year Gemini won the prestigious award, which was announced at the 17th annual DM Awards event held November 16, 2023, in London. Winners are chosen by an independent panel of industry judges.

“We are again excited to receive this recognition for Gemini, which offers customers the unique ability to scan documents of different sizes at different speeds without changing equipment,” said Scott Maurer, President, OPEX International. “As the industry keeps re-affirming, Gemini truly incorporates game-changing processing capabilities which reduce operator prep time and maximize throughput.”

Versatile Gemini with Right-Speed™ scanning technology also features superior paper handling, scanning speeds of up to 240 pages per minute, multiple feed modes, an ergonomic work station for operator comfort and productivity, and scalability for the future.

In addition to document and mail automation solutions like the Gemini scanner, OPEX offers a host of industry-leading warehouse automation technologies. For nearly five decades, OPEX has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions that transform how they conduct business.

About OPEX

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

