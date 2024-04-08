OpenX Promotes Mitchell Greenway to Managing Director, APAC

Greenway’s appointment expands OpenX’s commitment to continuing to scale CTV across APAC.









PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, today announced the promotion of Mitchell Greenway to Managing Director, APAC. In his new role, Greenway will lead OpenX’s operations across Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

In 2019, Greenway was OpenX’s first hire in the Australia/New Zealand region, where as Managing Director he built the local team that was responsible for increasing publisher access to demand in the region. Most recently, Greenway spent two years in North America developing OpenX’s CTV supply footprint and go-to-market strategy. In this role, Greenway developed extensive technical expertise and leadership in streaming.

As Managing Director, APAC, Greenway will be responsible for expanding OpenX’s presence throughout the region. Greenway will also have a specific focus on growing OpenX’s CTV presence in market, bringing extensive CTV experience to the role, and serving as a core member of OpenX’s CTV steering committee.

“I’m excited to not only be returning home to Sydney with my family but to be working once again with colleagues and clients in the region, with an enhanced global focus on our CTV footprint and capabilities,” says Greenway. “I am especially looking forward to the opportunity to lead all of the unique regions within APAC — each market has its own needs, and therefore opportunities, from a cultural, content, and overall programmatic standpoint.”

Greenway is a 13-year veteran of programmatic and digital media, spending much of that time working on the supply side or for publishers. Before joining OpenX, Greenway led the partnership team at Yahoo and the programmatic and audience team at Bauer Media.

Greenway steps into the role as his predecessor, Andrew Tu, retires from a more than 30-year career in digital and programmatic advertising. Greenway will report to John Gentry, CEO.

“I’m excited to see Mitch expand his role and leverage his extensive programmatic and CTV knowledge to build on the strong foundation in the APAC region that Andrew and his team built,” says Gentry. “Mitch’s ability to connect at local levels across the region makes him the ideal leader to continue to build on our legacy in APAC, and I’m looking forward to him powering growth through his deep understanding of the evolving CTV landscape.“

About OpenX

OpenX is an independent omni-channel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side targeting, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers with improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 15-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a direct and trusted partner of the world’s largest publishers, working with more than 130,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. As the market leader in sustainability, OpenX was the first adtech company to be certified as CarbonNeutral™ and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com.

