OpenMP® ARB Adds New Member Samsung

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Embedded–The OpenMP Architecture Review Board (ARB) today announced that Samsung has joined the board. The OpenMP ARB is a group of leading hardware vendors, software vendors, and research organizations that are creating the standard for the most popular shared-memory parallel programming model in use today.

Samsung Electronics is a world-leading semiconductor manufacturer with a wide range of products that power the tools you use every day – including smartphones, electric vehicles, hyperscale data centers, IoT devices, and more. With a strong focus on innovation, Samsung designs and manufactures memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. Set to open in 2024, Samsung recently broke ground on a state-of-the-art Foundry in Taylor, Texas that will power next-generation technologies in areas like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing (HPC).

“We are pleased to join the organization to help define the future of OpenMP,” said Dr. Robert W. Wisniewski, Senior Vice President and HPC Chief Architect for Samsung Electronics. “MPI+X is the dominant model for HPC with accelerators and Samsung will leverage OpenMP for X.”

“We are delighted to welcome Samsung as our newest member,” says Michael Klemm, CEO of the OpenMP ARB, “They are very active in the open source community, and we look forward to their contributions.”

About OpenMP

The OpenMP ARB’s mission is to standardize directive-based, multi-language, high-level parallelism that is performant, productive, and portable. Jointly defined by a group of major computer hardware and software vendors, the OpenMP API is a portable, scalable model that provides parallel programmers with a simple and flexible interface for developing parallel applications for platforms ranging from embedded systems and accelerator devices to multi-core and shared-memory systems.

