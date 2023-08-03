OpenGate Capital Portfolio Company CoreMedia Acquires BySide and Smarkio; Investment to Strengthen Digital Experience Capabilities

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenGate Capital (“OpenGate”), a global private equity firm, announced today that its portfolio company, CoreMedia (the “Company”), a global leader in Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and Content Management software solutions, has acquired two companies: BySide, a provider of SaaS customer journey, engagement, and personalization solutions, and Smarkio, a provider of SaaS chatbot solutions to B2C brands. Financial terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.





The acquisitions of BySide and Smarkio reinforce CoreMedia’s position as a leading end-to-end solution for composing, managing, delivering, and optimizing digital experiences for customers. Specifically, the add-on investments expand CoreMedia’s real-time personalization and automation capabilities. Together, they help solidify CoreMedia’s leadership in the DXP market, covering all aspects of the customer journey and experience.

“We are thrilled for CoreMedia to add these innovative companies to its platform. The investments represent a next step towards the Company’s creation of a cohesive and immersive digital experience platform and highlights its focus on product innovation and personalization capabilities,” said Andrew Nikou, OpenGate Capital’s Founder and Managing Partner. “In the context of rising competition for B2B and B2C digital brands, the value proposition of CoreMedia’s digital experience platform is extremely clear for companies looking to push the boundaries of customer experience, and we are excited to support the Company as it grows.”

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed more than 40 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About CoreMedia

CoreMedia is a global leader in Content Management Systems (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) solutions. With over 27 years of experience, CoreMedia’s uniquely customizable hybrid headless approach, based on a composable DXP, brings ideas to life quickly and efficiently, delivering personalized experiences at enterprise scale. That is why ambitious global B2C and B2B brands, including John Deere, Deckers Brands, Under Armour, Luxottica, T-Mobile, and Finnair, trust CoreMedia to transcend the boundaries of traditional content management and future-proof their tech stack.

