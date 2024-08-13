Home Business Wire OpenEye Expands International Operations with Vice President of International Sales and EMEA...
OpenEye Expands International Operations with Vice President of International Sales and EMEA Channel Business Manager

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenEye, a global leader in video surveillance and cloud-managed security solutions, is excited to be expanding operations internationally. To help support this growth, OpenEye welcomes Neil Killick as the company’s VP for International Sales and Matt Sutcliffe as OpenEye’s Channel Business Manager.


With over 25 years in international sales and operations, Mr. Killick brings experience working extensively with market-leading brands including ADI Distribution, Honeywell, and most recently, Milestone Systems, where he collaborated with their team to drive high revenue growth and company expansion. Killick’s expertise in these fields will assist OpenEye in pursuing better and more advanced solutions for their international partners and customers.

“I’m excited to join the OpenEye team, a leading brand in the future of cloud video surveillance. I’m looking forward to partnering with other leading companies through OpenEye’s open ecosystem. OpenEye has a strong vision for the future, and I am proud to be part of such a forward-thinking business with a strong moral compass, committed to delivering market leading products and services to our customers and partners,” said Mr. Killick.

Matt Sutcliffe’s addition to the OpenEye team further strengthens the UK and EMEA teams with Mr. Sutcliffe bringing 24 years of experience within the UK security industry to the OpenEye team. Mr. Sutcliffe has worked with market leaders Honeywell, ADI Global Distribution, and most recently, Oprema/EET.

“I am pleased to join the OpenEye team to share this exciting brand with the UK market,” said Mr. Sutcliffe. “OpenEye’s solutions are already rapidly changing the industry, and I’m looking forward to working with partners old and new as we look to enhance and strengthen our UK presence.”

OpenEye is happy to have both Matt Sutcliffe and Neil Killick join the team and to incorporate their strengths and strategies into the future of their international business.

About OpenEye

OpenEye, an Alarm.com company (Nasdaq: ALARM), delivers intelligent cloud video technology to help people live, work, and learn. Combining powerful cloud-managed video with AI-based video analytics, OpenEye Web Services (OWS) uncovers insights that enhance security and increase your bottom line. See the next opportunity to secure and scale smart environments and enhance experiences for your customers, employees, and students with an intelligent and aware cloud video platform. Visit us at openeye.net.

