OpenEye Expands International Operations with Vice President of International Sales and EMEA Channel Business Manager

With over 25 years in international sales and operations, Mr. Killick brings experience working extensively with market-leading brands including ADI Distribution, Honeywell, and most recently, Milestone Systems, where he collaborated with their team to drive high revenue growth and company expansion. Killick’s expertise in these fields will assist OpenEye in pursuing better and more advanced solutions for their international partners and customers.

“I’m excited to join the OpenEye team, a leading brand in the future of cloud video surveillance. I’m looking forward to partnering with other leading companies through OpenEye’s open ecosystem. OpenEye has a strong vision for the future, and I am proud to be part of such a forward-thinking business with a strong moral compass, committed to delivering market leading products and services to our customers and partners,” said Mr. Killick.

Matt Sutcliffe’s addition to the OpenEye team further strengthens the UK and EMEA teams with Mr. Sutcliffe bringing 24 years of experience within the UK security industry to the OpenEye team. Mr. Sutcliffe has worked with market leaders Honeywell, ADI Global Distribution, and most recently, Oprema/EET.

“I am pleased to join the OpenEye team to share this exciting brand with the UK market,” said Mr. Sutcliffe. “OpenEye’s solutions are already rapidly changing the industry, and I’m looking forward to working with partners old and new as we look to enhance and strengthen our UK presence.”

OpenEye is happy to have both Matt Sutcliffe and Neil Killick join the team and to incorporate their strengths and strategies into the future of their international business.

