Open Systems Receives 2022 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award

Open Systems’ next-gen MDR service is recognized in coveted awards program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services and the 2022 Microsoft Security MSSP Partner of the Year, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Open Systems MDR+ as a 2022 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner. This is the seventh award that Open Systems has so far won in 2022.

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies in two distinct categories that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.

Cloud-Delivered Security

With the ever-increasing number of hacks and intrusions, ensuring security of our applications, services, data, and devices has never been more critical. Exemplary security solutions leveraging the cloud as the delivery model have been recognized.

Cloud Security

For years, one of the chief causes of delay or even rejection of cloud migration has been security. Select products and services keeping cloud infrastructure and applications secure have also been presented with Cloud Security Excellence Awards.

“This Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award is a recognition that our Open Systems MDR+ is truly a next-gen MDR service that protects against the latest attacks while improving our customers security maturity to counter future threats,” said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Open Systems. “In addition to honoring MDR+, this award also recognizes the efforts of our security teams – and everyone else at Open Systems – to ensure our customers are fully protected 24×7.”

Open Systems MDR+ is a cloud-native MDR service that provides organizations with the comprehensive cybersecurity capabilities of a world-class security operations center (SOC), securing their assets from endpoints to cloud. At the heart of MDR+ is Mission Control, a 24×7 global security operation that combines certified experts, exemplary processes and seamless technology that integrates with and extends the Microsoft 365 E5 security stack. This enables customers to mitigate threats and reduce risk by fully operationalizing their existing security investments, shrinking their attack surfaces and shortening the mean time to respond (MTTR) to threats.

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce Open Systems MDR+ as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Open Systems is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

In addition to the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, Open Systems has also won the following six awards this year:

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

About Open Systems

Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for nearly 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surface by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding 97% retention rate, it’s no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.

