Open Systems Named in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Security Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Open Systems, the only cybersecurity services provider with Mission Control, today announced that it has been listed as one of 40 Representative Vendors in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Security Services1 (MSS).

The latest Gartner Market Guide for MSS outlines an updated market definition and description, market direction and analysis, and recommendations for organizations looking to invest in MSS. Most notably, the research states, “Security and risk management (SRM) leaders should focus on the specific security needs of their business when approaching security service providers, looking specifically at the individual markets for MDR, vulnerability assessment (VA) and incident response (IR).”

“We are honored to be listed as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Security Services,” said Dave Martin, vice president of MDR for Open Systems. “Of this list, we believe Open Systems is one of a handful who can claim cybersecurity as its primary business.”

In addition to Open Systems’ inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide for MSS, the company has also been consecutively listed as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR) in 20212 and 20203 and was recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Best Security Practices for SD-WAN4 report as one of the “eight vendors that can deliver secure access service edge (SASE) solutions with all functions.”

“We believe Gartner naming Open Systems as a Representative Vendor in the MSS and MDR Market Guides and recognizing us for having a complete SASE solution is an acknowledgement of the breadth and depth Open Systems cybersecurity expertise offers to organizations,” added Martin. “Enterprise demand for MSS, MDR and SASE services is on the rise as organizations strive to improve their security postures to protect themselves in the increasingly evolving threat environment. Our proven approach extends beyond merely detecting and responding to alerts; we focus on outcomes, partnering with organizations to execute against their mission of mitigating threats and reducing risk.”

Open Systems believes a comprehensive and tailored cybersecurity approach is essential to protect an organization’s most critical assets. Our MDR+ and SASE+ services with Mission Control combines certified experts, exemplary processes, and seamless technology to deliver 24×7 security and connectivity protection specialized to an organization’s environment and overall business.

[1] Gartner, “Market Guide for Managed Security Services,” Pete Shoard, Mitchell Schneider, John Collins, Al Price, March 16, 2022

[2] Gartner, “Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services,” Pete Shoard, Craig Lawson, Mitchell Schneider, John Collins, Mark Wah, Andrew Davies, October 25, 2021

[3] Gartner, “Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services,” Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Pete Shoard, John Collins, Craig Lawson, Mitchell Schneider, August 26, 2020

[4] Gartner, “Best Security Practices for SD-WAN,” Bjarne Munch, Craig Lawson, June 23, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Open Systems delivers cybersecurity beyond expectations. Our award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) and secure access service edge (SASE) services connect and protect customers today, while increasing their security maturity for tomorrow. Our Mission Control SOCs and NOCs provide 24×7 global coverage for nearly 10,000 locations across 184 countries. As a five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, we help customers better grasp and reduce their attack surface by unlocking the value of their security investments. With our outstanding 97% retention rate, it’s no wonder our customers call it crazy good cybersecurity. Discover more at open-systems.com.

