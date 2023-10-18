Open Source Tech Executive Abby Kearns Joins Invoke AI Board of Directors

Brings decades of experience in leading commercial open source business and technology teams to help guide Invoke AI’s future

”I expect a renaissance in creativity with AI that will empower creative professionals like artists, game designers, architects, graphic and product designers,” said Kent Keirsey, founder and CEO, Invoke AI. “Our differentiation lies in our open source core and Abby is helping us drive that strategy. We empower our customers by deploying models based on open-licensed foundations rather than a proprietary system, which gives them unrivaled flexibility, control, and scalability of their generative AI infrastructure.”

With more than 20 years tech experience, Kearns is a veteran of the industry. Her career has spanned Fortune 500 companies, startups, as well as open source software foundations. Most recently the chief technology officer at Puppet, Kearns now also serves as a board director for Lightbend and Stackpath.

“Kent and Invoke AI’s commitment to open source principles and ethical co-creation aligns perfectly with my values, and I believe is a critical path forward for AI,” said Kearns. “I look forward to contributing to the success of Invoke’s enterprise offering, which provides businesses with the tools they need to securely offer generative AI tools to their teams while maintaining complete ownership and security over their intellectual property.”

Invoke AI has been one of the fastest-growing open source software repositories since its inception in 2022 with over 19,000 stars on GitHub. With its incorporation of state-of-the-art open-source research, Invoke empowers professional creatives and enterprises to equip their teams with the latest in generative AI visual creative tools, streamline their workflow, and complete asset creation in seconds – using their own style, renders, sketches, and more – while maintaining complete ownership of their intellectual property and models.

Originating as an open-source project, Invoke AI gives access to its Community Edition for free to anyone to run locally on their computer. In just over a year, the software has been downloaded more than 100,000 times.

Founded in 2023, Invoke AI is a pioneering open-source project with a mission to empower artists and revolutionize the process of professional creativity. Invoke AI is working to promote ethical alignment and innovation within the industry, serving independent professionals and enterprises with its SaaS solution. The company is a remote-first organization headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

