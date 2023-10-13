Open Letter to ViewRay Customers From Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) have been in business since 1951—over 70 years—with many innovations in Brachytherapy, Teletherapy, IMRT treatment planning software, Heavy Ion 400 MeV ion, Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotron Proton-to-Carbon, a range of cyclotrons from 1 MeV to 200 MeV for research, Radioisotope Production, Proton Therapy, Theranostics/Targeted Systemic Radiation Therapy, Blood, Animal Cell and Research Irradiators, etc.





I am saddened by ViewRay’s recent announcement that their operations will soon cease and that after October, their customers may not be able to receive support for service, maintenance, quality and regulatory issues, upgrades, etc.

TBG Companies have 1000s of Teletherapy units—Cobalt 60 Gamma Beam with IMRT capabilities on some, and 1000 plus X Ray, Cesium 137 Blood, Animal, Cell and Research Irradiators, among other products.

Yesterday, I issued a press release about TBG Companies’ interest in helping and finding a way to preserve ViewRay technology/products/software, etc. by recruiting Service Engineers, Software Engineers and seeking to have ViewRay or US FDA transfer the 510K to Best Medical International (BMI). Over 10 years ago, BeBig, a German company, acquired the 510K from US FDA for their Brachytherapy Seeds within days after their USA distributor filed for bankruptcy.

I have received positive responses from customers of ViewRay about our effort to save this valuable technology. In a similar situation in 2006, BMI acquired Novoste and their BetaCath Vascular Brachytherapy products. BMI/Novoste continues to serve nearly 75 or more customers while continuing to acquire new ones, since then.

Please feel free to reach out to me at krish@teambest.com to find a solution for this predicament. Best wishes.

For more information, please visit www.teambest.com or find out more about our new initiatives.

Contacts

Krishnan Suthanthiran, 703-451-2378, krish@teambest.com