Open Interest across ICE’s Global Futures and Options Markets Reaches a Record 100 Million Contracts

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that its global futures and options markets reached record open interest (OI) of over 100 million contracts on February 20, 2025, up 11% year-over-year (y/y).

“ICE was founded twenty-five years ago with a mission to better serve global markets by making markets more transparent and accessible,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer. “We started this mission in energy and in the years since have built the largest energy exchange and clearinghouse in the world, which are part of a network of markets and infrastructure which offer deep liquidity across a range of asset classes. The open interest at ICE today reflects the critical role derivatives markets play in helping the market manage risk, and we thank our customers for their business and their trust in choosing ICE.”

The records hit on February 20, 2025, include:

Record open interest across ICE’s global commodities markets of 68.7 million across futures and options, of which a record 65.3 million is in energy-related contracts.

Record open interest across ICE’s total natural gas futures and options markets of 43.8 million contracts, including record open interest in ICE’s North American natural gas futures and options of 37.9 million, and record open interest in ICE Henry Hub futures of 8.7 million.

In addition, on February 19, 2025, ICE saw record trading volume of 3.2 million in ICE’s total natural gas futures and options, surpassing the record last set in 2012. This included trading volume of 1.5 million ICE Henry Hub futures, which was the highest volume day since 2018.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE’s futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world’s largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

Category: EXCHANGES

ICE-CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE Media:

Rebecca Mitchell

rebecca.mitchell@ice.com

+44 7951057351



ICE Investor:

Katia Gonzalez

katia.gonzalez@ice.com

(678) 981-3882