Ooma to Virtually Host Investor Meetings via the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference on September 19

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:


What: The Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference, one-on-one investor meetings

When: September 19, 2023 with meetings to be held throughout the day

Who: Ooma CEO Eric Stang and Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu

Where: Virtual

Interested parties should contact their Northland Capital Markets sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

