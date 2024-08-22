Home Business Wire Ooma to Attend the Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas...
Ooma to Attend the Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced the following conference participation:


What: The Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, investor meetings (no public presentation or webcast)

When: September 12, 2024, with meetings throughout the day

Who: Ooma CFO Shig Hamamatsu

Where: New York

Interested parties should contact their Lake Street Capital Markets sales representative for further details and meeting opportunities.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual receptionists and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693

